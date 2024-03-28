My Five Favorite Music Artists to Celebrate National Women’s Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With National Women’s month already coming to a close much sooner than I would like, I wanted to share just five of the women songwriters that have really inspired me, and are truly some of the best in their craft. This is not a comprehensive or ranked list, and I have plenty of other women singers who are masters at their craft, and artists I listen to all the time, but these are the examples that really stand out for me.

Taylor Swift

Obviously Taylor Swift was going to be up here no matter what, but she truly is such an inspiration to me as an artist. Having the ability to remake all of her old albums that were stolen from her by Scooter Braun and even making new music that is constantly topping the charts and shattering records. I still remember when 1987 Taylor’s Version was released and Spotify crashed just from the sheer number of people trying to listen. Clearly she has a strength and influence that will surely be felt for ages, and I can’t wait to see where she goes from here.

Olivia Rodrigo

Another pop artist like Taylor Swift, but the two’s music contributions couldn’t be more different. Olivia, while I’d definitely consider her squarely in the pop girl genre, has a punk attitude with her songs and demeanor that I can really get behind. “All-American Bitch” or “bad idea right?” hit the sweet spot of women’s rage that I really appreciate. Despite all that she isn’t afraid to show her vulnerable side with songs like “Lacy” or “Logical.” While I still haven’t had the time to listen to Guts (Spilled), I’m excited for her new work, and can’t wait to see what she dreams up next for her avid fans.

Laufey

A recent glowing star that caught my eye by total surprise, Laufey has quickly brought herself into the fold of songs that are just too relatable for me to not love. On top of her beautiful and relatable lyricism her voice is just one of the most hauntingly beautiful I’ve ever heard in recent years. Songs like “From the Start,” or even the newly released “Goddess,” I just relate to on such a deep level that it almost hurts, but in a good way. She reminds me of those classic ingenue singers you might hear back in the old days, but her lyrics bring it into the modern girlhood age. It’s honestly just so iconic.

Dolly Parton

Vijat Mohindra/NBC

One of the premier country singers of all time, Dolly Parton continues to inspire and sparkle. She’s still just as beautiful and powerful as she was when she first started singing, and that is one of the more inspiring parts about her. I can only hope to achieve and maintain a level of talent and success throughout my life like she has. I especially loved getting the chance to hear her new attempt at the rock genre in her new Rockstar album covering classic rock songs.

Mitski

Now I know I said this list wasn’t ranked at all (and it isn’t), but there’s a reason I’ve saved Mitski for the very end, because she’s simply in a league of her own. Her music is transcendent and is some of the best written and produced music I’ve heard within my lifetime. The Land is Inhospitable and So are We was probably one of if not the best album released last year hands down. “My Love Mine All Mine,” and “Me and My Husband,” Her whole demeanor and style is one of the most inspiring things to me, and I can’t wait to hear what more she makes.