Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SAU chapter.

*most are located in the Quad Cities, will be specified if located elsewhere*

  • Redband Coffee Company
  • 392Caffe
  • Armored Gardens
  • Devon’s Complaint Dept.
  • La Flama
  • The Ridge
  • Barrett’s Quality Eats (Coralville, Iowa)
  • Pullman Bar & Diner (Iowa City, Iowa)
  • Coffee House
  • Stompbox Brewing
  • Miss Phay Cafe
  • The Half Nelson
  • CAVORT
  • Analog 2
  • Smash Pizza
  • Lagomarcinos
  • Brent’s Firehouse Coffee
  • Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery
  • Sunny’s Coffee Shop
  • Streets Of Italy Pizza
  • Blue Iguana (Le Claire, Iowa)
  • Thai Flavors
  • Zeke’s Island Express
  • Everbowl
  • The Coffee Revolution
Kirsten is an editor at HC@SAU. Beyond HC, Kirsten is involved on campus with Triota and the Quercus social media and editorial teams. She works at Sweet Pea's Therapy as a rehab assistant. Kirsten is majoring in Psychology with a minor in Communication Sciences and Disorders. In her free time, Kirsten likes to read books, write, play disc golf, and try out family-owned restaurants! A fun fact about Kirsten is that she loves whale sharks.