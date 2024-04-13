The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SAU chapter.
*most are located in the Quad Cities, will be specified if located elsewhere*
- Redband Coffee Company
- 392Caffe
- Armored Gardens
- Devon’s Complaint Dept.
- La Flama
- The Ridge
- Barrett’s Quality Eats (Coralville, Iowa)
- Pullman Bar & Diner (Iowa City, Iowa)
- Coffee House
- Stompbox Brewing
- Miss Phay Cafe
- The Half Nelson
- CAVORT
- Analog 2
- Smash Pizza
- Lagomarcinos
- Brent’s Firehouse Coffee
- Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery
- Sunny’s Coffee Shop
- Streets Of Italy Pizza
- Blue Iguana (Le Claire, Iowa)
- Thai Flavors
- Zeke’s Island Express
- Everbowl
- The Coffee Revolution