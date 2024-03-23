This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SAU chapter.

At the Olivia Rodrigo Concert on March 19th in Chicago she announced that Guts Deluxe/Spilled would be coming out on Friday(March 22nd). I was so excited and could not wait to listen so once I was free I got on apple music and listened to the songs. There were 5 songs released. Here are my thoughts and a little bit about them plus links so you can watch them for yourself!!!

Girl i’ve Always Been

It’s a decent song. I was kinda expecting more from it but I will admit this was the last one I listened to from her deluxe release so maybe I was over hyped because of the other songs. The lyrics are good but the music pattern and chords behind it just played it down and could have been better.

Obsessed(Explicit)

I was super excited for this one and it was exactly what I expected so I was happy.

Scared of My Guitar

This song really put me in my feelings and brought me to a vulnerable memory that I had forgotten about. Her vocals are simple and elegant; it fits the song perfectly for the emotions/mood she was given. I think I listened to this song on repeat 10 or so times before moving on to the next song. This song is up there on my top list right behind my #1 favorite is Can’t Catch Me Now.

So American(Explicit)

This song is so fun and kinda has a bouncy feeling that stays on the front of the beat. The lyrics roll and move nicely but also easy to remember after hearing the song once.

Stranger

It has a great set of chords and rhythmic pattern that draws you in. The lyrics are very complementary to the instrumental part. This song can be very relatable for some people but it’s super catchy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJs_XmLoqMk