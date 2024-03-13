The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nearly four years since Positions came out, I am so excited Ariana released a new album. Yes I know the controversy going on with her, but I pushed that to the side and listened fully to her new album. In this article, I am rating and talking through each of her songs.

Intro (End of the World): I am a sucker for intros and I think Ariana does a great job with this. 9/10 Bye: Despite its catchy beat, this song talks about the negatives and positives when ending a relationship. Not a favorite, but I did like it. 8.5/10 Don’t wanna break up again: this is an emotional song that most can relate to if they have been in a relationship. This song highlights love and loss, with a tinge of optimism. 8.5/10 Saturn Returns Interlude: this confuses me on the first listen. But after, it’s about maturing from a child to an adult. I find it to be wise. 7/10 Eternal Sunshine: this song has been on repeat ever since it came out. In the news, they speculate that it is about her ex husband Dalton Gomez and the pain she went through. I find this song to be raw and really shows Ariana’s pain. 10/10 Supernatural: This song showed how well Ariana’s voice pairs with R&B. It is about Ariana and how she struggles to separate from her state of mind, and how she does not mind it. 7.5/10 True Story: this song seems to relate with what she is going through right now about her relationship with Ethan Slater. Basically, this song is about her relationship with the media and how they concoct lies about her. In a recent TikTok I saw, it was revealed that her and Ethan were separated from their marital partners before getting together. 8/10 The Boy is Mine: Yes, this song is inspired by the 90s hit by Brandy and Monica. But in Ariana’s version, she satirically sings about her being a home-wrecker, which is what people call her on the internet after the Ethan Slater drama. During an interview with Apple Music, she says that “True Story” and this song are sister tracks, which makes more sense now with how those two are connected. 10/10 Yes, And?: The controversial song that started it all! The beginning is not my taste but once she started singing, it got better. She addresses the comments that are made about her and how they do not affect her. Also, I choose to stay ignorant to the version with Mariah Carey. They sounded like cats fighting in a dumpster. 8/10 We can’t be friends (wait for your love): This song is about the negatives of a relationship as well and ignorance about how negative the relationship is. I wasn’t a huge fan of this one, but it was still good. 7/10 I wish I hated you: yet again, this song is about one downfall of relationships; emotions. Instead of blaming, she sings about how no one is at fault for the relationship ending. 7/10 Imperfect for you: This song yet again talks about the beautiful imperfections of a romantic relationship. 7/10 Ordinary Things (feat Nonna): This album ends with a song about having positivity even in negative situations of the life. The song ends with Ariana’s grandma sharing wise advice about life. Overall, wonderful ending! 10/10

Overall, this album showed a raw part of Ariana during the controversies and the divorce. Despite what people say about her, I find her to be an empowering woman despite the obstacles she has faced.