Suits

I’ve made it to season five and am struggling to continue watching. The plot has gotten so bizarre and unrealistic, I don’t know if I’ll be able to finish it. Some shows get so far-fetched, to the point where it is no longer fun to watch, and I fear that has happened with Suits.

Dexter

This is a rewatch! I have watched the show two or three times over before, and I just love it. It’s one of my favorites because it’s still just as intriguing as the first time I watched it.

Peaky Blinders

I had initially started watching this last year then got interrupted by two different shows, so I stopped about midway through. However, I have picked it back up with just nine episodes to go! An action packed thriller to keep me on my toes is nice every now and then.

Gilmore Girls

Another rewatch… with one 60 degree day on the forecast, it’s time to bring back the fall spirit and what better way to do so than to watch a fall staple? This show is a perfect watch for the fall semester with studying and fall activities being prominent.

House of the Dragon

Jumping on the bandwagon, I attend watch parties for each episode. Strategically planned so I could watch both seasons all the way through without an extended wait. I’m fearful of the tears that will come when anything even remotely sad happens to any of the CGI dragons. *they’re real in my heart*

South Park

As ridiculous as it is, I got swept into it and made the decision to watch it in its entirety, starting with season one. A low-stakes, entertaining watch.