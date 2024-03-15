This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SAU chapter.

Trigger Warning: The content of this article is sensitive and may trigger some viewers. The following contains discussions of Domestic Violence/related topics. Viewer discretion is advised if you would like to proceed.

7 Million

The National Domestic Abuse Hotline released a statement on March 15th from their CEO, Katie Ray-Jones. In this statement she mentioned that on March 13th at 8:11am(CDT) this hotline took its 7 millionth call. This hotline took its first call on February 21st in 1996. This Caller may not have been a local resident of Iowa but domestic violence can be found everywhere and anywhere. The advocate on the call was able to provide information and options to the New York-based caller to seek help in her area. The caller was seeking resources for shelter, financial aid and emotional support not just for herself but also for her children.

Demand for the hotline

The service’s that this hotline is providing is continually growing exponentially. It took them 2,720 days(about 7 ½ years) to answer the first million calls. This service has been around for 28 years. Sadly to answer the latest million it only took 784 days(about 2 years). 7 million people who have reached out for support, safety, and validation have been given options and information to help them make the best choices. Every call is a person, a story, a journey, a family, a community. It’s sad to think that 7 million people have had to go through this but none of them are alone.

#IAm7Million Campaign

The hotline will be commemorating this milestone throughout the year by launching a new campaign. They will use this moment to share stories of survivors, celebrate the dedication of those who support survivors but also inspire others who are afraid to call. This is a call for all of us to end domestic violence. Coming soon will be the #IAm7Million Campaign to help inspire this.

Reminder from the CEO

The CEO wanted to share a reminder. Here is it: “I want to share one last reminder of why we do this work. A caller recently shared after talking with our advocate, “Your work helps people when they feel helpless, alone, scared, and so much more.” I can’t think of anything more meaningful. Thank you for your steadfast support—for leaning into this mission to ensure that no one ever has to suffer in silence. You are the reason that 7 million people found their voice, and we are honored to be on the other end of the line.”

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and seeking help here are some resources.

Link to the Domestic Violence Hotline Website. Call them at 1.800.799.SAFE(7233) or text START to 88788 to talk to someone.

LOCAL RESOURCES: Iowa Victim Service Call Center. Call them at 1-800-770-1650 or text ‘IOWAHELP’ to 20121.