The WNBA draft was the most viewed WNBA event ever aired on ESPN, possibly because many of the stars that rose to popularity during the recent NCAA Women’s Basketball March Madness were a part of this year’s draft class. If you didn’t have a chance to watch this year’s draft I highly recommend you do, and if not, I wrote an article recap detailing the events of the night. Not only was it an incredibly exciting, talented, and star studded draft class, but a well dressed one too. Just as these emerging players continue to establish themselves on the court they took this opportunity to showcase their individuality off the court through their unique personal styles. Here are just a few of the fashion standouts of the night.

Caitlyn Clark

Of course I had to start off with the first pick of the night. The all-time leading scorer across Mens and Womens NCAA basketball made history yet again being the first basketball player dressed head to toe by Prada for draft night. Clark showcased her personal style in a matching two-piece silk satin mini skirt and unbuttoned dress shirt with a sequined silver bandeau top. She paired the look with matching black pumps and handbag, with statement orange sunglasses. A casual yet chic designer look.

View it here: https://www.instagram.com/p/C517Zwetqej/?hl=en&img_index=1

Cameron Brink

Naismith Defensive Player of the year celebrated her number two pick to the LA Sparks in designer as well. She wore a stunning black and white, asymmetrical cut out dress by Balmain with a high slit and rose accent on the opposite shoulder. She completed her look with black pumps with silver draping chains and matching silver bracelets and hanging earings.

View it here: https://www.instagram.com/p/C51mAYVLUDC/?hl=en&img_index=1

Kamilla Cardoso

Kamilla broke the monochromatic theme we’ve seen so far in a powerful pants suit in her favorite color, red. She paired it with black heels and handbag and a statement silver heart necklace.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C511wcatfEA/?hl=en&img_index=1

Rickea Jackson

Both Jackson and Cardoso got the red memo tonight, Jackson also debuted a bold red pantsuit set that included a strapless double breasted top with draping red fabric, and paired statement shades with dazzling Cartier diamond jewelry. This was not her only look of the night, after the red carpet Jackson became the first ever draftee to do an outfit change with a glittery silver pants suit for the draft itself and pointed toe Christian Louboutin heels.

Aaliyah Edwards

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5zq4smADzJ/?hl=en

Edwards was styled in a white high neck gown with an asymmetrical cutout and slit with fringe. The true statement of her outfit was her custom Judith Leiber clutch shaped like a basketball.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C56NL4Zrqxx/?hl=en&img_index=1

Angel Reese

The previous NCAA Women’s championship winner had a last minute outfit change when she claimed the dress she planned to wear did not fit her. Nonetheless she shined in a silver shimmery gown with a plunging draped neckline asymmetrical hem with a small train, and the highlight, a hood. She pulled the outfit together with silver open toed Christian Louboutin heels

https://www.instagram.com/p/C51sIznRvkW/?hl=en&img_index=1

Alissa Pili

The talented offensive player and eighth pick of the night took the opportunity to represent her culture through style. She wore a custom black, asymmetrical, Jason Vu dress, detailed with traditional tribal print to represent her native Alaskan and Samoan roots. The high slit and asymmetrical one sleeve on the dress showcased Pilis tribal tattoos on her leg and shoulder.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C50-QoQOxHV/?hl=en&img_index=1

The first day of the WNBA season is May 14th. Stay tuned to see these incredible basketball players shine on the court as they did on draft night.