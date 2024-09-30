The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On September 25th, 2024 SFSU’s Environmental Resource Center hosted its first clothing swap of the fall semester. In collaboration with the Queer and Trans Resource Center, the event took place outside the Cesar Chavez Student Center to provide an excellent opportunity for students to refresh their wardrobes while promoting fashion styles and student-to-student interactions.

How Do I Contribute To the Clothing Swap?

The clothing swap encourages students on campus to donate unwanted clothing to a donation bin in the Caesar Chavez Student Center. This bin is located right outside the bookstore and serves as a donation center, making it easy for students to contribute their unwanted items and make space for new ones. By exchanging clothes, students can connect, share their styles, and celebrate diversity in fashion. The clothing swap is designed to be welcoming, making sure that everyone feels empowered to participate, regardless of differing fashion sense. As students browse through racks filled with various styles, from casual wear to professional attire, the students on campus are reminded of the value of secondhand clothing, promoting sustainability and reducing the harmful results of fast fashion.

Clothing swaps happen regularly, so follow the Environmental Resource Center and the Queer and Trans Resource Center for updates on the next one.

Find new treasures and connect over a shared love for fashion. Whether you’re looking to trade out your wardrobe, make new friends, or learn about fashion, this clothing swap will be a memorable and impactful experience for all the students who participate.