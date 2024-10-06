The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we head into October you may be excited to start celebrating the spooky season and this upcoming Halloween. San Francisco State hosts tons of fall events all throughout the season. If you’re new to campus and are looking for fun activities, I recommend checking out GatorExperience for upcoming events. Let’s dive into the top 5 most anticipated events happening this October at San Francisco State.

Halloween Paddle

The aquatics program here at SFSU is hosting their annual Halloween Paddle on Sunday, October 27th. The tickets cost $10 and the event is held at the Lake Merced Boathouse. Guests will get to paddle around Lake Merced on kayaks and are encouraged to wear costumes. Paddling begins at 1pm and ends at 3pm. I would recommend getting there early so you have time to find the Boast House and get comfortable in your Kayak. This is a fun way to explore San Francisco, connect with other students, and a great way to stay active. Here’s a link to the tickets and a map of Lake Merced.

Annual Costume Dodgeball Tournament

The Mashouf Wellness Center will be hosting a dodgeball tournament on October 29th from 7pm-10pm. This event also highly encourages costumes and will also be offering trick-or-treating, prizes, games, and more. All are welcome to come and watch the tournament on October 29th. However, if you’re interested in playing in the tournament there is a fee of $30.00 in order to participate. You also must register a team of 8-10 players before October 28th at noon. Your team must be registered through IMLeagues. Check out the event page for more details on this registration, and for information on what to expect if you’re playing in the tournament. If you live on campus and have some free time Tuesday night October 29th, you should definitely check out this event. If you love some competition and a good costume I highly encourage you to sign up! It’s another great way to stay active while meeting new people and staying connected with friends.

Halloween Movie Night

One of the best parts about the fall season is the fantastic films that come along with it. If you love scary movies, free food, and time with friends, I recommend you attend the Halloween Movie night on the Village steps October 28th. They will be showing the 1996 classic “Scream” starting at 8pm. The event will have free popcorn and pizza but all is first come first serve. I suggest bringing blankets and maybe some of your own snacks. You can RSVP through GatorExperience.

Monster Mash

If you love to dance SFSU is hosting a monster mash dance on October 30th 8-11pm. Student Engagement and Transition will be holding the event at Annex 1 (1 N State Dr). Along with dancing, the event will also provide a DJ, a photobooth, snacks, and desserts. Costumes are also highly encouraged and this event is perfect if you’re new to campus and want to meet new people, or just want a chance to dress up!

Costume Climbing

From 7pm-10pm on October 30th the Mashouf Wellness Center will be hosting a costume climbing event/costume contest. This is a great way to stay involved on campus while also staying social and active. If you’ve never rock climbed before don’t worry! The event is designed for beginners and is just a chance to meet new people. Make sure you come in your best costume since there will be a contest for the most liked, scariest, and funkiest costumes.

I hope these on campus events can give you a chance to dress up with friends and socialize this fall season. If you’re ever looking for some activity San Francisco State has so much to offer all year around. Make sure you keep updated with GatorExperiece to stay informed on upcoming events.