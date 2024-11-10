The Best Music Venues In The Bay Area You Need To Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For music lovers, the Bay Area is a pretty great place to go see some of your favorites. There are a wide range of venues, ranging from intimate small spaces such as The Lost Church, to much larger spaces, per the Oakland Arena.

As someone who goes to many shows both for fun and for work, I have gone to my fair share of venues, and each, of course, has its own set of pros and cons.

Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View

From Vans Warped Tour to single headliners, this is a fantastic venue for a festival with many performers, or a summer night show. The venue is large, and as the name suggests, outdoors – with lots of open space to wander around and get food and drinks from the many vendors there, as well as a large lawn right by the actual stage. For warm days with large crowds, it is a wonderful space where you still get the full live experience without feeling cramped and claustrophobic. Bag policies tend to be a bit more strict, and there are usually lines to get in, as with any bigger venue. Be sure to bring a jacket and/or blanket if you are going in the Fall or Winter!

The Warfield

A beautiful historic venue, The Warfield is somewhat reminiscent of The Regency Ballroom (another stunning place, the only downside is that one is located by City Hall, therefore not the safest area if going to a late-night show). It is spacious enough, but still cozy – with stairs giving audience members being able to be lower and right by the stage, or higher up by the railing if you are vertically challenged such as yours truly, and need a slightly better view. There is also box seating and balcony seating on the second floor. Personally, I have seen Magdalena Bay / Caroline Polachek, and most recently, Suki Waterhouse. Each performance had stellar set and light design, and it was great to be able to have a more intimate setting, with still plenty of space to move and dance around.

The Fillmore

Located on Geary, The Fillmore is a tiny bit out of the way if you are in the heart of downtown, but worth the trip. I rushed over there last Spring to catch The Veronicas (a dream of mine since about 2005!), and I was commuting straight from work – meaning, I had a full bag of stuff with me. The security was nice enough to accommodate me and let me check my bag, and the atmosphere was immensely welcoming and warm. We were approached by a bartender who took our order from our spots by the stage and brought us our drinks soon after. The venue is small, but once again had more than enough space to host the entire crowd comfortably. 10/10, I cannot wait to go back. If you go, be sure to check out their cool decor on the walls!

Cafe Du Nord

A truly unique spot, Cafe Du Nord is tucked away in an inconspicuous spot in the Mission. When I arrived there last year to meet and watch 90’s rock legend Louise Post perform her first-ever solo album, my first clue that I was entering the correct way was thanks to the band blaring music during their set rehearsal prior to the actual show. This is a cute, small spot with tucked-away booths, a great bar and nice restroom areas, and overall gave a great vibe. Even when they hosted a Brat night recently, it all went smoothly. Tickets are typically quite affordable, too!

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

This is a big but easily accessible venue, especially for shows where one is going to meet the performing artist. I saw both Jack White and Kim Petras here, and everything ran like clockwork. For those who know Jack White, you know he makes his concert-goers lock up their phones – they were able to accommodate that, too. What is nice is that entering and bag checks usually go quickly, and the building is not difficult to navigate.

Honorable mentions:

Chase Center SF for bigger arena tours – I attended Sweat Tour here in October, and it all went great!



Public Works SF or The Midway SF for smaller raves/dance parties. Brat night here was cute and such a VIBE.

Cameron’s Pub in Half Moon Bay if you have a thing for British-themed decor and comfort food, good beer, open mic nights, and vintage double-decker buses you can explore by the beach.

Where will you be going for your next show?