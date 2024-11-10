Should You Get Bangs this Fall?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are looking to change up your hair, but are not wanting to cause damage with heat or chemical treatment, or are otherwise not willing to drastically change the length of your current hair, bangs are a great alternative.

The wonderful thing about bangs is that there are so many different kinds of styles of bangs, and a wide variety of ways to wear them. For us girlies who have slightly larger forehead space, nice thick blunt bangs help to give more symmetry and dimension to the face.

Alternatively, you could opt for thinner bangs, curtain bangs, or even side-swept bangs for a fun new look.

Bangs can be styled to have a bit of a lift, or they can lay flat. Whether you are going for a high-fashion look, or more alternative (dare I say Scene Kid?), bangs can really bring together a desired aesthetic, and can completely transform your face. A great example of this is Doja Cat rocking some micro bangs for a more 50’s goth-inspired look. Chic!

Of course, bangs are not everyone’s cup of tea, so the usual recommendation is to never cut them yourself – let a professional do it! That way, you can play around and see what bangs would potentially look like on you, and what type of bang would best suit your face shape.

The good news is, hair does grow back, and bangs especially need regular maintenance – so on the off-chance you change your mind, it does not take long to grow them back out. Though fake bangs do exist, it is often difficult to find good quality ones that are a solid color match and look even somewhat realistic, so though that is an option, it’s usually not something most people opt for.

Fall and winter bring colder weather, and hence a great opportunity to switch up your personal style – so, by all means, go out and have fun with it!