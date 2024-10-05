San Francisco Propositions You Should Be Aware Of

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Election Day is less than a month away, and while the presidential election will greatly define this country over the next four years. Local elections are just as important— how much knowledge do you have on the San Francisco propositions for 2024, that will help regulate and control our city? As a college student, I feel like we aren’t taught enough about local propositions and how they can affect San Francisco County as a whole.

What is a Proposition?

A proposition is a regulation that is voted on by all members of the community (aka regular citizens like you and me) for what they prefer tax dollars to be spent on. A proposition helps influence statutes and limits throughout a city to be put in place. Examples of some propositions include public goods, education, economy, and jobs. It’s important to know the differences and types for this 2024 election. As young adults, we not only have the power to shape the world around us, but we’ll be around to see the results of our vote therefore it is valuable to understand the different propositions and their meanings. Here are just a few propositions that are exclusive to San Francisco County.

Proposition A: School Improvement and Safety Bond

Let’s start with Proposition A, which is a proposition that allows money to be donated to help encourage and improve school facilities around San Francisco—as students, by voting yes on this proposition we are allowing the next generation to have access to better educational facilities including school buildings, teachers, books and more resources in general for a more successful learning environment.

Proposition K: Permanently Closing the Upper Great Highway to Private Vehicles to Establish a Public Open Recreation Space

Proposition K is important for us to know how the city wants to create a more open and public space for the community to get together. The city is proposing the closing of the upper great highway to permanently make the area a space for recreational use for the community.

Proposition L: Additional Business Tax on Transportation Network Companies and Autonomous Vehicle Businesses to Fund Public Transportation

Proposition L discusses funding public transportation across San Francisco County. SFSU is a commuter school, so this offers more funding to be put into more reliable means of transportation, broader transportation routes, cleaner buses and subways, and safer means of transportations for everyone. Muni is running out of money and this prop proposition is to add taxes on companies like Uber, Lyft, and Waymo to continue funding Muni. If this prop doesn’t get passed, Muni will possibly have to start shutting down lines and cutting bus routes.

Proposition O: Supporting Reproductive Rights

Last but not least, proposition O is something ALL female students need to be aware of. Prop O ensures that all females have a choice for their bodies and that no other person except themselves should have a say in whether or not they are allowed to terminate a pregnancy. By voting yes on supporting reproductive rights, we are enforcing that the women of our community feel safe and empowered to make their own medical decisions. This proposition was signed by mayor London Breed herself.

Although most of us students may feel uneasy or nervous about the 2024 election, it is important to stay aware of the different propositions that can contribute to or affect our community here in San Francisco.

