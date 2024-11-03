Pieces To Consider For Your Thanksgiving Wardrobe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Francisco chapter.

Thanksgiving: the time of year to meet with family just to eat a good meal. Basically, every college kids dream. For some, it’s the first time your family gets to see you since helping you move in, for others it’s staying with your found family and using your EBT cards to put something together. A time of togetherness and bonds building, it’s only natural you’d want to look your best for the occasion. These are closet staples and accessories to consider to elevate that Thanksgiving outfit this holiday season.

Dress up with those boots sitting in your closet!

Ankle boots, knee high boots, thigh high boots, everyone at some point or another has fallen for this trend. Those boots are catching dust, bring them out this Thanksgiving to elevate and style your outfit further. Match it with your favorite pair of jeans and I am pretty sure you are set this Thanksgiving.

Some places to find it online:

Steve Madden

Dr. Martens

Statement earrings, perfect for fall and anytime!

First thing people notice right after your ears and beautiful face could possibly be what earrings you are wearing! Earrings are the accessory that most people use to express themselves. The design can really make an impact on what kind of impression you are trying to present with your outfit. With statement earrings that suit you and your own vibe, it’s not only perfect for Thanksgiving but wearing wherever, whenever!

Some places to find it online:

Forever 21 <Student Discount!>

Zara

Kate Spade <Student Discount!>

Mejuri [Sustainable!]

Classy and preppy coats!

Although we aren’t on the Upper East Side, who says we can’t take inspo from Blair Waldorf herself. If you want a piece that really turns heads this Thanksgiving, take notes from the queen herself. A simple yet very comfortable preppy coat is always a score, once you have one you can’t stop yourself from wanting more. XOXO.

Some places to find it online:

Cider! <Student Discount>

Oldnavy/Gap <student discount>

UNIQLO

Ballet Flats with extra spice!

A trend we didn’t expect to be revived this fall is the classic red ballet flat, cutesy, very demure, very adorable. A real star among us, slaying in any color or shade, the ballet flat is for people who don’t want to suffer in heels to make the outfit preppy. The red shade is such a good choice for people who love gray or darker tones and want at least some color in their fit.

Some places to find it online:

Cider <Student Discount>

H&M <Student Discount>

Steve Madden <Offers a student discount!>

A Brown bag!?

A designer bag may be every student’s dream to own one day after graduation, but we are still college kids ballin’ on a budget. Nevertheless, a brown toned bag is a great staple to own this fall season, the cool or warm tones of the bag can bring together an outfit like you have never imagined. Simple and can dress up or down your outfit, consider this next time you shop online.

Some places to find it online:

Cider <Student Discount>

Urban Outfitters <Student Discount>

Kate Spade <Student Discount!>

Silk scarves and ribbons!

Coquette really never died, let’s be honest, and silk scarves are still in your closet. Break them out this fall and Thanksgiving for the touch of color and elegance in your outfit. Scarves are so versatile, worn around the neck, as a headband, or even as a makeshift tie accent for your blouse. Ribbons act in a similar way as a headpiece, necklace and even as a cute accessory anywhere you’d like!

Some places to find it online:

Thread Up

Cider <Student Discount>

Urban Outfitters <Student Discount>

H&M <Student Discount>

Leather Jackets!

Back to the 1950’s with this one! A statement and noticeable piece for sure. Goes with every color you can think of, so it’s easy to dress up and down. You will look so effortlessly stylish with this piece. Also, once you have one, you have a staple for life! Leather jackets tend to last very long in trends and tend to be very sturdy.

Some places to find it online:

Zara

Cider <Student Discount>

Straight to hell [ a bit pricey but best quality for best price! ]

While the holidays can be difficult to manage, an outfit you love will always make it easier. The stores mentioned are just recommendations, it is always important to only spend money on items you will love and cherish. Remember to use this time to breathe and prioritize yourself and your very well deserved rest.