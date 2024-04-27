My Favorite Trends of Upcoming Summer 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you went out this past weekend in the city you know the weather was fantastic. I finally got to see some warm weather outfits which gave me inspo for my upcoming summer wardrobe. I’ve put together a list of my top 3 favorite summer fashion trends that are definitely a part of my closet essentials.

Gingham Print

The classic plaid, picnic blanket pattern is a classic for the summer time. I’ve been seeing tons of stunning babydoll or milkmaid blouses in gingham print on sites like depop, and brandy melville. The best part about this print, is it looks great in any color. Besides blouses, I think button up shirts, bathing suits, shorts, and mini dresses are other great basics to have in a gingham print for the summer time. If you’re willing to spend a little extra updating your wardrobe, Frankies Bikinis just came out with their summer line, which included tons of Gingham prints in all styles.

Striped Linen Pants

Another super essential item for my closet in the summertime is my striped linen pants. These have become super popular this year and can be styles from comfy, to chic. They look great in any color; green, red, blue, pink. You can literally pair them with anything and it makes your look so elevated yet comfy. I purchased my pair from brandy melville, but H&M has some adorable pairs at a pretty affordable price. Side note: I think striped in general are such a hit for the upcoming warm weather!

Yellow!

I think the color yellow is an incredible underrated color for fashion purposes. A good pastel yellow is truly one of the best summer colors to style. I’ve been on a hunt for a second hand linen pastel yellow mini dress for the summer time. I’ve always been hunting for pastel yellow blouses or maybe even some linen pants in the shade. I think yellow complements many hair types and complexions, so it’s perfect for the summer time since it’s such a classic warm weather color.

I could go on and on about my favorite summer trends, I can’t wait to continue to update my closet for the new upcoming weather. I think these three favorites are perfect ways to start adding to your closet. These are staple pieces that can be styled in many ways. Always look at pinterest for ideas on how to style items to purchase.