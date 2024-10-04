The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a girl who grew up just half an hour away from the foggy city of San Francisco, I’ve frequented my fair share of cafes spread all throughout the city. After countless lattes, pastries, and an occasional deli sandwich, I’ve come to adore a select few. There’s no definite scale that these cafes have to fit in order to qualify as a ‘good’ cafe but in my eyes, there’s something special about each of them.

Royal Ground Coffee

If you’re looking for that classic San Francisco neighborhood cafe, head over to Royal Ground Coffee on Clement Street. It’s been a fan favorite of mine for years and not only are they always packed with regulars which is always a good sign, their dirty chai has never once let me down.

Blue Danube

Another local treasure you should check out on Clement is Blue Danube Coffee House. If their vibrant blue doors with yellow accents don’t immediately draw you in, their long list of in house special drinks and pastries sure will. With mix matched ceramic mugs and adorable plates, it’s easy to feel right at home when you’re dining in.

Cafe Reveille

Now before you go hunting all over the city looking for a good matcha latte, because god knows it’s hard to find, stop right there and run to Cafe Reveille on Polk Street. Their vibe encapsulates a trendy LA cafe located right in the middle of SF. Adorned with pink accents and high ceilings, their iced matcha latte with oat milk is a must try and I’ve been a returning customer ever since.

Andytown Coffee Roasters

For the girls who don’t prefer matcha, I’d recommend going to Andytown Coffee Roasters on Lawton Street and getting their iced vanilla latte. Not only is their iced vanilla latte smooth and subtle, but their breakfast sandwiches are another must try.

Mario’s Bohemian Cigar Store Cafe

Don’t let the name fool you but, Mario’s Bohemian Cigar Store Cafe has one of the best mocha’s in the city! But what’s really made me come back is their tiramisu. Located on a corner in North Beach, Mario’s cafe encapsulates the cozy atmosphere of fall year round and has the perfect view of Washington Square located right across the street.

Java on Ocean Cafe

Last but not least, my absolute go to for the perfect study sesh is Java on Ocean Cafe is located on Ocean Avenue. With free wifi, fresh pastries, yummy sandwiches, and tasty drinks, Java is the perfect place to hole up in for a good cram sesh, especially with midterms coming up!

So the next time you’ve thinking about finding your new favorite cafe in San Francisco, make sure to check out one of my favorites!