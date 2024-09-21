The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no better way to unwind after a long study session or even just get a little pick-me-up during the day than a nice, cold boba. The Bay Area is known for many treasures and the boba is definitely at the top of that list. If you’re a beverage connoisseur looking for some new boba shops to hit in San Francisco, check these places out.

Virtual TeaKup SF

This cute little boba truck is an underrated gem, located in Mission Bay. It’s a part of the SPARK Social Food Truck Park, where you can also find a rotation of local food trucks from a variety of cuisines. For a simple milk tea try The Boba, or if you’re looking for something more extravagant give the Cloud 9 for some cotton candy fun or the Cheesecake Spundae.

Wanpo Tea Shop

Next time you’re at Stonestown mall between classes, visit Wanpo Tea Shop and try their famous teas. Some popular drinks include the classic Wanpo Milk Tea, Lemon Black Tea, or Smoked Plum Tea for a more sophisticated, smoky flavor. It’s close to campus and delicious, and they also have another location in Millbrae!

Bobaville

If you’re interested in fresh handmade boba, hit Bobaville, where they use 100% tapioca to produce the purest boba free of preservatives and artificial coloring. Some other popular drinks include the Hong Kong Milk Tea, Thai Iced Tea, and signature Mango King. They are located in the Outer Sunset, but also have a shop in Daly City on Gellert Blvd.

Happy Lemon

Happy Lemon is best known for their unique “salted cheese series” where teas are topped with their famous salted cheese cream. Other popular drinks include the Boba Milk Tea with Puff Cream, Mango Matcha Smoothie, and Freshly Squeezed Lemon Teas. They have 3 locations in SF that can be found in the Financial District, Yerba Buena, and Mission Bay.

Milk Tea Lab

A stellar place in the Inner Sunset is Milk Tea Lab, where you can let your creative juices flow and curate your own perfect bubble tea. Some of their most popular drinks are the Honey Roasted Milk Tea with Grass Jelly, Boba Crush, and Alien Tonic. Channel your inner chemist with this modernized boba experience!

Boba Guys

Known for their artisanal teas and premium milks, Boba Guys is a classic spot to hit next time you’re craving a sweet treat. Some popular choices are their signature Strawberry Matcha Latte, Korean Banana Milk, and Jasmine Green. With 5 SF locations in Alamo Square, Western Addition, Union Square, Hayes Valley, and Potrero Hill, make sure to stop by.

For anyone new to the world of boba or maybe just looking for recommendations, my go to drink of choice is a Thai Tea boba. It’s a perfect balance of sweet and creamy that has never let me down. It’s also available at almost every boba shop so next time you’re ordering give my favorite drink a try. The “My Thai” from Virtual TeaKup is my ultimate pick for favorite boba of all time. Next time you’re on an adventure through San Francisco, I’d highly recommend it.