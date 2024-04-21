My Experience as a Student Leader at SFSU

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a student leader at San Francisco State University (SFSU), I’ve come to understand that the path of leadership is not just a straight line; it’s a thrilling roller coaster ride filled with highs and lows. Serving as the President of Her Campus at San Francisco, the Senior Editor and Writer for the chapter, and the library events coordinator for my university’s multicultural center (all while being a commuting full time student might I add) has been an experience unlike any other.

One of the most challenging aspects of being a student leader is navigating funding limitations. Like many student organizations, we often need more budget for the events and activities we envision for our campus community. It can be challenging to navigate big ideas, but having limited resources to bring them to life can be difficult. However, these challenges have taught me invaluable lessons in creativity, resourcefulness, and effective budget management. I’ve learned to leverage partnerships, seek alternative funding sources, and maximize every dollar to make a meaningful impact on campus.

Another hurdle we face as student leaders is the need to synchronize our team members’ busy schedules. SFSU presents a unique challenge, with the majority of students being commuters; some students live around 30 minutes away from the campus, while others commute through two or more counties. With diverse responsibilities and commitments, finding a time that works for everyone can be almost impossible at times. Despite these logistical challenges, my teams remain solution-oriented. There are always constant Zoom meetings, late-night check-in text messages, and flexible meeting formats to ensure that every voice is heard and every idea is considered.

Despite the challenges, the rewards of student leadership are immeasurable. One of the most fulfilling aspects is the opportunity to cultivate a welcoming and inclusive space on campus. Whether through Her Campus articles, multicultural events, or library initiatives, I’ve witnessed firsthand the power of community-building and its impact on individuals’ sense of belonging. Being able to create spaces where students feel seen, heard, and valued is a privilege that drives me forward.

Moreover, student leadership has motivated my personal and professional growth. Through hands-on experience in event planning, team communication, and financial management, I’ve honed skills that will serve me well beyond graduation. These real-world experiences have improved my college experience and prepared me for the challenges and opportunities ahead post-graduation.