Must See Concerts Coming To The Bay Area

Summer might be coming to a close, and that means that festivals and outdoor carnivals might be going away for now – but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t anything to look forward to when it comes to music! As the seasons and colors of leaves start to change, numerous artists are coming to perform in the Bay Area – and with so many genres and styles to choose from, there will be something to cater to everyone’s interests.

Here is a list of just a select few of the many upcoming shows in San Francisco and neighboring cities:

Charli xcx, Troye Sivan and ShyGirl: Sweat Tour on October 20th at 7 p.m. at the Chase Center in San Francisco

Charli xcx boldly stated “goodbye forever brat summer”, but the era itself is far from over. With yet another remix album dropping, so aptly titled “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat”, this isn’t just a normal album cycle – it’s a lifestyle, a concept, and a cultural reset. Accompanied by Troye Sivan and ShyGirl, this tour is bound to be one for the ages, with the high energy and bravado that we have come to expect of Charli’s shows over the years. (@charlixcx, @troyesivan, and @0800shygirl on Instagram).

Usher: Saturday, September 28th at 8 p.m. at the Oakland Arena

Usher has had a long-standing career as a singer-songwriter and dancer that stem back from the late 80’s and early 90’s. Now, he is touring his ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” released on February 9th, that is reminiscent of and a nice return to the sounds of the early to late aughts. (@usher on Instagram).

Imagine Dragons: October 20th at 7 p.m. at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View

Another musical act that has been in the game for a while, Imagine Dragons show no sign of slowing down with the release of their sixth studio album, “Loom.” WIth the departure of drummer Daniel Platzman, this signals a new chapter for the band, and it will be worth seeing what direction they decide to take.(@imaginedragons on Instagram).

Sabrina Carpenter: November 9th at 7 p.m. at the Chase Center in San Francisco

That’s that me, espresso! There’s no denying that Sabrina was one of the main pop girlies this summer. With multiple songs off of her newest album, “Short n’ Sweet” garnering an impressive amount of streams, it seems her songs are everywhere, and that her ability to write witty, catchy hooks is a force to be reckoned with. Enjoy a night of dancing, singing away the woes of a love gone wrong, and many Sabrina-isms this November with friends this November, you will be glad you did! (@sabrinacarpenter on Instagram).

Billie Eilish: December 10th and 11th at 7 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose

Billie Eilish is coming into her own this year. Her collaboration on “Guess” with Charli xcx, along with her newest album drop, “’HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”, has her embracing vulnerability but simultaneously becoming empowered by it all. It is, as always, a treat to watch an artist’s growth, and Billie is no exception. (@billieeilish on Instagram).

Whichever show you decide to go to, it is a great opportunity to forget the troubles of the day and let loose with music that speaks to you. The beauty of going to a show is that it is a completely different experience from listening to an album on your own time – the artist creates a world for you to escape to with everyone else in the room – and that is magic.