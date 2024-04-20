Movies To Go See If You’re Craving the Theater Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student studying film and television, going to the movie theater is one of my favorite pastimes. I believe the theater experience is essential and so much of what makes movies great. As funny (and iconic) as it is, Nicole Kidman had a point when she said, “heartbreak feels good in a place like this.” But working and being a full-time student means not a lot of money to spend. Movie tickets are expensive, especially in a city like San Francisco, with a basic ticket being as much as $20 and IMAX tickets nearing $30 each.This has me looking for deals anywhere I can find them.

My solution was trying out AMC A-List over winter break. Of course, if I’m going to be paying $25 a month, I need to get my money’s worth. Since subscribing, I have been to the theater sixteen times and am highly anticipating many more films. So, if you’re looking to get back into a seat at the theater, here are a few films you can go see right now and a few more to look forward to!

In Theaters Now: Dune: Part Two

I’ll be the first to admit that I was behind on the Dune hype. I didn’t see the first one when it came out, only getting around to it this year. While I was amazed by the first one, the second installment blew it out of the water. I’m sure I don’t need to convince many people of why this movie is worth your time, but I’m still going to just in case. Dune: Part Two is a testament to why the theater experience is so necessary. The captivating visuals mixed with a fantastic score and sound design gave me goosebumps numerous times in the theater. The runtime may seem long, but each moment is purposeful. Do yourself a favor and see this movie before it leaves theaters.

In Theaters Now: Love Lies Bleeding

There’s no way to properly describe Love Lies Bleeding that would do it justice. It’s a funny, thrilling, erotic, absurd, romantic, and insane ride that will make you feel a million different things at once. What starts as a slightly unsettling but sexy romance between gym owner Lou (played by Kristen Stewart) and bodybuilder Jackie, quickly turns into a serious, gory, and crime-ridden thriller. Right when you think you’ve figured it out, the movie throws another curveball that will have you thinking “what just happened?” At the end of the day, Love Lies Bleeding is something you just have to see to believe and you don’t have much time left, so go see it while you still can.

Upcoming: Challengers

The second movie on this list also starring Zendaya just proves that 2024 is her year. Challengers has been highly anticipated, especially with its delays due to the strikes, but it’s almost here. From Luca Guadagnino (director of Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All), this movie is bound to be a thrilling and captivating ride. It follows Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis coach and previous player, as she trains her husband who has to compete against Tashi’s ex-boyfriend and his ex-best friend. The cast is already being praised for stellar performances and this movie is bound to be one of the year’s best releases. It releases on April 26.

Upcoming: Inside Out 2

Almost ten years after the first movie, the sequel to Inside Out is releasing soon. Being one of the most popular Pixar films ever made, excitement was high at the release of its trailer. The second installment boasts the arrival of some exciting new emotions. This includes Maya Hawke (Stranger Things, Do Revenge) as Anxiety and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms) as Envy. Personally, I will see Ayo Edebiri in anything she does and am loving watching her domination of the film/TV industry over the last couple years, so I’ll definitely be seated for Inside Out 2. It releases on June 14.

So consider going to see one of these movies if you want to experience “that indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim.” We all need that!