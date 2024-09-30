IMHO, These Were The Most Shocking Cancelled Celebs of 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The year 2024 had many controversies…and it isn’t even over yet. This features moments that had the public talking and ranting. Some feuds were hyped and sides were taken. Celebs were criticized for being problematic. A lot of these moments went viral and reached headlines and brought on a lot of reactions. These are the most shocking moments that, in my opinion, are the most talked about.

Nikocado Avocado

Nikocado Avocado, AKA Nicholas Perry, is a YouTuber who does ‘mukbangs’, a social trend from South Korea where people eat in front of the camera. He launched his YouTube career in 2015-2016 and has gathered a lot of attention through videos of him eating a large amount of food and ranting. He recently posted a video saying that he had been working on losing weight for a few years, calling it “Two Steps Ahead” and saying that this was a “social experiment.” He then explained later on that he had been posting pre-recorded videos of himself before his weight loss and posted a TikTok calling fans ‘stupid’ for believing he lost weight.

Blake Lively

It Ends With Us star Blake Lively and actress Parker Posey are shown in a 2016 interview with Kjersti Flaa for the movie, Café Society. This went viral because Flaa posted a video of this saying that this interview made her “want to quit her job”. The video highlights Lively’s behavior toward her: commenting on her weight (calling it her little bump) after Flaa commented on Lively’s bump, talking to Posey, and shutting Flaa out. With all the drama surrounding the release of It Ends With Us, Flaa decided to reveal this interview and explain how it affected her negatively when she interviewed other celebrities. This all painted Lively in a negative light as she promoted the movie as a romantic comedy. In an interview, she was asked what she would say if anyone out in public were to talk to her about the issues the movie shows, she said that it would be “like asking for [her] address, [her] phone number, or like [her] location share” following with “I could just location share you”. The reaction to this had one commenter say she was “out of touch” with this interview. This created a lot of negative reactions, claiming that Lively ignored the domestic abuse issue that the movie features and focused on her own personal gains. Lively also promoted her hair care line, Blake Brown, at the same time as the It Ends With Us premiere, which also received some negative criticism.

Drake

Drake has been in a feud with rapper Kendrick Lamar. Throughout the year, they created diss tracks attacking each other. Drake’s track, Family Matters accused Lamar of domestic violence against his fianceé, Whitney Alford while Lamar’s recent hit, Not Like Us accuses Drake of grooming. Following that, there have been claims that Drake was involved with Millie Bobby Brown.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle is a TikTok influencer who posts “GRWM” videos and currently hosts the podcast, Hot Mess. This year, she got called out for screenshots of ASKfm posts from 2014, using the N-word. She came onto Tiktok and apologized, with the caption, “I will continue to listen, learn, & do better”. Earle also went on Instagram stories and stated that she was “taking accountability” and was 13 at the time and “did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word.”

Brooke Schofield

Brooke Schofield is currently the co-host of the podcast, Cancelled, with Tana Mongeau. She received hate for the resurfacing of her tweets from 2012. One tweet was a comment on the Trayvon Martin murder saying that “IT WASN’T A CRIME OF RACISM” and called it “SELF DEFENSE”. On August 4, Schofield addressed this in a TikTok and took accountability for the tweets.

This year had many crazy controversies and led to certain celebs getting canceled. Others who were affected by the situations dealt with the pain and awkwardness along with the fans and their reactions. But 2024 isn’t over yet, and there could be more coming.