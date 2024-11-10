How to Make the Most Out of Student Discounts in San Francisco

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a college student in San Francisco, it’s amazing to have the opportunity to explore the city. Unfortunately, the city gets pricey especially when we already have to pay for tuition, books, and housing. Here are some cool attractions in SF that are also budget-friendly.

Museum of the African Diaspora

Free admission is offered for everyone every second Saturday of the month for their THRIVE @MoAD Community Days. Students can get tickets for a $7 discount with proof of ID.

California Academy of Sciences

The Academy of Sciences offers $3 off admission for walking, biking, or taking public transportation to the museum. They also do nighttime events (NightLife) for $1-$3+ depending on how many days you buy your ticket in advance.

San Francisco Symphony

As part of their student rush program, the SF Symphony is offering tickets for $25 on select concerts at Davies Symphony Hall. To be eligible for the discount, students have to register with their school email and send a picture of their student ID.

De Young/Legion of Honor

Both museums are free on Saturdays for Bay Area residents with proof of ID. It’s also free for general admission every first Tuesday of the month. Students can get in with an $11 discount on tickets.

Conservatory of Flowers

The Conservatory is free for San Francisco residents every day and free for everyone every first Tuesday of the month.

SF MOMA

Free admission is offered on the first Thursday of every month for all Bay Area residents with tickets being available two weeks in advance. Students can get $7 off admission by verifying their ID.

Asian Art Museum

This is free for general admission on the first Sunday of the month along with a $15 discount for special exhibits. Tickets are offered for $14 for students but a student ID is required.

GLBT Historical Society Museum

Free admission is offered for everyone every 1st Wednesday of the month on a first-come first-serve basis (not available online). There’s also $6 admission for students with proof of student ID.

Museum of Craft & Design

Every Wednesday, this museum offers “Pay What You Can Wednesdays” where you can pay whatever you want for admission. Students can also pay $8 for admission with proof of student ID.

San Francisco Botanical Garden

SF Botanical Garden offers free admission for San Francisco residents with proof of residency. For everyone: the garden is free between 7:30-9 am, every second Tuesday of the month and Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Japanese Tea Garden

The tea garden is free for SF residents with proof of residency and free for general admission on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9-10 am.

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

For students, tickets are offered for half of general admission price with proof of ID. Everyone can get in for free every Wednesday and the second Sunday of each month.

There are so many places to go to in San Francisco, but thinking about the prices and finding discounts that fit you can offer the best benefits and opportunities to explore this great city.