How to Deal with Homesickness as we approach Holiday Breaks 

As Fall break approaches some of us may be feeling that mid semester homesick feeling. Whether you’re a first year or a grad student, being away from home can be hard for anyone. Not everyone gets to go home for Fall break, sometimes work schedules or financial needs can get in the way or some of us just may not want to go home for the week off. Here are some tips on how to get rid of that homesick feeling and embrace this upcoming break.

Friendsgiving

If you’re staying home the 28th of November and not spending it with your family I recommend using this time to plan a friendsgiving! I’ve hosted a few friendsgiving parties and they are some of my favorite events to host! Gather your friends or invite some classmates who are also staying on campus for break to your friendsgiving. Make the party potluck style to save you from the trouble of cooking for everyone. This gives you a chance to celebrate the day off still with the people you love while also getting a yummy meal. If you wanna get creative you can make the potluck themed like a board potluck where everyone brings a big “charcuterie” style board of their food/drink of choice.

Stay In Touch

Another obvious but also helpful tip to avoid homesickness is to stay in touch with those you’re missing! Whether it be friends or family it’s important to stay in touch to keep that connection alive and fulfill the feeling of missing them. My favorite way to stay in contact with the ones I miss from back home is letters! It’s easy to text and facetime but if you’re looking for a more creative and fun way to catch up with your loved ones, writing letters is the best option! You can personalize your letters with colors and sketches and include little trinkets in your envelope. I also think this just romanticizes the distance between you and whoever you’re writing to, making long distance communication something to look forward to.

Keep Busy

Another obvious but helpful tip is to stay busy in order to avoid homesickness. Whether that be indulging in your academics, joining clubs, going out on the weekends, or working out make sure you have something in your life that occupies your time. The less busy you are, the easier it is to feel loneliness and homesickness. I work a lot, so it’s a helpful distraction.

Being busy, creating fun plans, and staying in touch with your loved ones are the best ways to feel less lonely at university. It’s normal to miss those from back home, and it’s hard to find time to always express that to them. Goodluck with this upcoming break, and remember, ask around! You’re most likely noy the only person staying on campus for the week off.