Fashion Trends to Wear to Your Next Music Festival

What’s more exciting than seeing your favorite artist live? Seeing multiple of them all in one weekend! Music festivals are a great way to indulge in music with your friends and create a unique atmosphere. After you have figured out how you’re getting there and what you’ll do, there’s one last thing you need to prepare. Your outfits, of course! I will be attending the upcoming San Francisco music festival Outside Lands from August 9th through August 11th. And, if you’re like me, what you wear is very important. I personally like to match the vibe of my outfit to the artist I am looking forward most to seeing. If you’re having trouble figuring out what to wear, check out some of these current fashion trends that you can wear to your next festival!

Y2K

Fashion comes in cycles and right now, 2000s fashion is in its resurgence. Many Y2K clothing pieces are trending and are a great inspiration for your festival attire. There are many trends you can borrow such as ultra low rise pants, chunky jewelry, statement sunglasses, trucker hats, colorful makeup, and more. Check out some of the following trends in this list for even more Y2K fashion inspiration!

Photo by OG Productionz from Pexels

Denim

Denim is the timeless fashion staple that can be found in anyone’s closet. There are many ways to incorporate denim you already own into your outfit: the standard blue jean, a denim vest, or go full out with a cute double denim moment! Another popular option for festivals are jorts. These baggy shorts are a perfect way to help stay cool and help with sweating. No matter what style you do, denim is a great choice to incorporate into your next festival look.

Photo by Seth Doyle from Icons8

Cowboy Boots

Festivals go on from morning until night. This means a lot of walking. It can be hard to find that balance between dressing up but also staying comfortable while you’re on your feet for hours. This is why cowboy boots are a great happy medium! These boots have low heels, perfect for comfortable walking. And, because of its rising popularity with the general public, there are so many different designs you can find to customize with your outfit!

Photo by Rajaa Lemnari from Pexels

Coquette

The coquette style was popularized last year and has continued to be a staple in many wardrobes. Coquette style expresses a hyper-feminine aesthetic consisting of bows, lace, and pastel colors, primarily baby pink and white. The added texture from these elements are a great way to elevate your outfit. This style can be played around with. You can take small components of this style and mix it around with others. For example, you can throw a black lace top over a simple tank or tie some cute bows in your hair and/or outfits!

Photo by Ninari from Pexels

Belts

Need help accessorizing? Try adding a belt! There are many different types of belts and even more ways to style them. There are chunky belts, thin belts, chains, statements, corsets and many more! WIth chains, you can layer them and move them to fall however you please, creating many different silhouettes. Belts also do not solely have to be worn around your waist; try wearing them in the middle of your torso or above your chest as an added accessory for a unique look to elevate your top! You can even go bold and make it the centerpiece of your whole outfit!

Photo by Hoa Tran from Pexels

When in doubt– go casual!

If picking an outfit is still tough, you can always go casual! Music festivals are all about being comfortable and sharing your passion for music with others. Many people have been opting to ditch the fancy outfits for a low effort look. You can even do this with the trends from this list! Pick out your favorite t-shirt (maybe a plain tee or a graphic of your favorite artist you’ll be seeing) and pair it with some cute denim shorts and some comfy sneakers or cowboy boots. You can even throw in a hat and sunglasses to keep you cool.

No matter what you choose to wear, it is important to have fun and enjoy the moment. I hope this list has helped you find something to wear to your next music festival!