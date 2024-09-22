What’s The Difference Between NorCal and SoCal Fall Style?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many students attending San Francisco State University surprisingly are from southern California. California fall styles are incredibly unique since the state is so big and the weather is different in every region across California, Whether you are a Socal girlie navigating your first fall season in the Bay Area or you’ve already been an expert at it, here are some reasons how southern California and northern California fall fashion is different.

NoRthern California Style

For the sake of specificity, I’ll be talking about the Bay Area when I reference northern California. In northern California, some fall-style essentials to wear this semester are long-sleeve blouses/long-sleeve tops,3 layered tops, fluffy jackets, hoodies, blazers, loosely fitted jeans, and boots. We expect to see looser fitting clothing in northern California this fall semester rather than southern California’s tighter fitting style. Norcal girls can’t even imagine leaving the house only stepping out in a cardigan and mini skirt during the fall months. It’s too cold.

Style tip to incorporate this fall for North cal girlies– pair a long skirt with a blazer and knee-high boots

Southern California Style

In southern California, some fall style essentials to wear this semester are short-sleeve blouses/short-sleeve tops paired with scarves, cardigans, mini skirts paired with tights, capris, and flats. Socal girls don’t necessarily need to layer clothing, in fact, most of the time it’s too hot even to consider layering their outfits.

If you want to try and follow Southern California’s fall styles this year, I’d suggest opting out of those baggy jeans for a mini skirt and tights instead.

Ultimately, both regions celebrate individuality and creativity in their fall fashion, allowing women to express themselves through unique styles while staying comfortable in their environments. Whether it’s the bohemian charm of the north or the chic casualness of the south, California women effortlessly blend comfort and cuteness in their autumn wardrobes.