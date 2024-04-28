This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Francisco chapter.

With the conclusion of this year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball March Madness, and the championship’s overall record setting ratings that shattered the viewing numbers of previous years, it is no surprise that the corresponding 2024 WNBA draft was the most viewed WNBA event ever on ESPN platforms. It was a historic and star studded draft class with so many of the incredibly talented players we came to know and love from March Madness reaching an exciting next step in their careers. If you did not have a chance to watch I highly recommend you do, and if not here is a quick recap of this memorable night and the history making draft class.

First Round:

Indiana Fever: Caitlyn Clark-Iowa

To quote Andraya Carter hosting the draft, “Just because it was a fact that we all knew this was coming, it doesn’t make it any less special”. It is undebatable that Caitlyn Clark is an incredibly talented and hardworking basketball player who has brought so much attention to the sport, and it was to no one’s surprise she was the first pick. She expressed her excitement in her interview and set a goal to ‘just do me’.

Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink- Stanford

Los Angeles Sparks in the midst of their rebuild chose Naismith Defensive Player of the year, 6’4”, Cameron Brink of Stanford who’s defensive talents will be incredibly beneficial to this team.

Chicago Sky: Kamilla Cardoso- South Carolina

The Chicago sky took this opportunity to boost their defensive abilities by recruiting one of college basketball’s top defenders. Cardoso thanked her sister for inspiring her to play basketball in a heartfelt interview and discussed her move from Brazil to bring her family a better life.

Los Angeles Sparks: Rickea Jackson- Tenesee

Using their second pick to continue rebuilding their team in hopes of finally making the playoffs after a 3 year dry spell, the LA Sparks chose Reckea Jackson of Tennessee. Jackson ended her senior season as a well rounded, versatile player both offensively and defensively and has been called a ‘ready made pro’.

Dallas Wings: Jacy Sheldon- Ohio State

A great fit for the Dallas Wings, Sheldon brings high energy, scoring, and assists.

Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards-UConn

A great addition to the Mystics, Edwards is a versatile player whose skills and experiences at UConn and the Canadian National team will make her a successful player in the WNBA.

Chicago Sky: Angel Reese-LSU

Former championship winner at LSU Angel Reese is an elite rebounder and incredibly strong, passionate and hard working. Reese expressed her excitement to join this team and be teammates with 3rd pick Cardoso.

Minnesota Lynx: Alissa Pili- Utah

Said to be the second best offensive player in this draft and a strong physical player, Alissa Pili will take her skills to Minnesota, where her talents will greatly benefit this team.

Dallas Wings: Carla Leite- France

The 19 year old still may have a year or two before she is truly ready to shine on the WNBA court, but her strong basketball skills are undeniable.

Connecticut Sun: Leila Lacan- France

A slight gamble because of her age, Lacan is a true point-guard that could be incredibly useful in the future.

New York Liberty: Marquesha Davis- Ole Miss

As a team in need of more perimeter defense, New York Liberty selected Davis in an attempt to solve that issue, and in hopes she will be a good fit for this team.

Atlanta Dream: Nyadiew Puoch- Australia

At just 19 years old, Pouch has incredible defensive potential and has already been playing professionally in Australia which will give her a leg up.

Second round

13. Chicago Sky: Brynna Maxwell -Gonzaga

14. Seattle Storm: Nika Muhl -UConn

15. Indiana Fever: Celeste Taylor -Ohio State

16. Las Vegas Aces: Dyaisha Fair -Syracuse

17. New York Liberty: Esmery Martinez -Arizona

18. Las Vegas Aces: Kate Martin -Iowa

19. Connecticut Sun: Taiyanna Jackson – Kansas

20. Atlanta Dream: Isobel Borlase -Australia

21. Washington Mystics: Kaylynne Truong -Gonzaga

22. Connecticut Sun: Helena Pueyo -Arizona

23. New York Liberty: Jessika Carter -Mississippi State

24. Las Vegas Aces: Elizabeth Kitley -Virginia Tech

Third round

25. Phoenix Mercury: Charisma Osborne -UCLA

26. Seattle Storm: Mackenzie Holmes -Indiana

27. Indiana Fever: Leilani Correa -=Florida

28. Los Angeles Sparks: McKenzie Forbes -USC

29. Phoenix Mercury: Jaz Shelley -Nebraska

30. Washington Mystics: Nastja Claessens -Belgium

31. Minnesota Lynx: Kiki Jefferson -Louisville

32. Atlanta Dream: Matilda Villa – Italy

33. Dallas Wings: Ashley Owusu -Penn State

34. Connecticut Sun: Abbey Hsu – Columbia

35. New York Liberty: Kaitlyn Davis -USC

36: Las Vegas Aces: Angel Jackson -Jackson State