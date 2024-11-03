10 Ways To Refresh Your Dorm Before the Holiday Season Hits

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Francisco chapter.

Dorm rooms are one of the most exciting parts of college life. For most of us, they’re where we live on our own for the first time. So, of course, we all want our dorms to be a place that reflects that excitement while holding on to our personalities. Here are a few of my favorite ways to give my room a makeover, especially around the holiday season.

Give it a New Scent

A good way to freshen up your room is to bring in a fresh scent. I personally get excited to take out my scented pinecones every year. They really bring in the holiday ambiance and you can get them anywhere from Home Depot to Target to Joanns.

Decorate With Paper

Looking for a cheap way to change up your room’s vibe? Let out your inner elementary schooler and cut paper snowflakes out of paper. You can also cut out different shapes like hearts and write your favorite quotes on them. Hang them up wherever you like.

Declutter Your Space

Sometimes it’s the simplest things that do wonders. A cluttered room makes a cluttered head, after all. Set aside an hour or so to get rid of all those old assignments lying around and put back anything that might be strewn around, like clothes. It’s more enjoyable when you’re playing music and remember: the trash is your friend.

Change Up the Lighting

Did you know you can buy fake candles at craft stores? You can’t have real ones in the dorms because they are a fire hazard, but these fake ones emit a similar warm light. Perfect for cozy nights. Or why not put up a string of colorful Christmas tree lights to really get in the spirit?

Get New Throws

Whether a pillow on your desk chair or a blanket at the end of your bed, throws can add accents to your room that enhance your aesthetic. Not only are they stylish, but they add a whole new layer of comfort with their plush fabrics. I think the best ones are at Ross.

Hang Things Up

If you don’t already have Command hooks, I highly suggest getting some. It makes a huge difference to hang up your bags, belts, etc than to leave them on the floor or stuff them in a closet. I know I feel nice everyday seeing my favorite purses on display on their hooks.

Make a Manifestation Board

You’ve already accomplished a lot this semester, but there’s more to go. A great way to decorate your room while also encouraging you to achieve your goals is to make a manifestation board. You only need a sheet of paper and you can tape or glue on pictures of what you want to manifest. It’s fun to cut them out of magazines but you can also print some out if that’s more your style. Then when you look at it everyday, you’re reminded of what you’re working towards.

Get Seasonal Plants

It’s time to toss out the pumpkins and put up the poinsettias. Plants can be hard to take care of, but they bring so much cheer. So deck your halls with holly and if you’re feeling really courageous, hang some mistletoe!

Put up Window Decals

Maybe you’re looking for something new but don’t want to change your whole room. That’s okay, you can just decorate your window with decals! The best part is when you’re ready for something new again, you can peel them off.

Find New Ways to Organize

We all have our organization systems, but making new ones can help rejuvenate your room. It can be as simple as buying a headphone stand or a pencil holder, or as arduous as moving furniture around. Either way, it’ll leave you feeling satisfied.

The possibilities of what you can do with your dorm are endless. I hope you try something new this season and bring a wave of fresh excitement to your environment!