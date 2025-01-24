5 Beauty Hacks that Changed My Life (As a Broke College Student)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real, feeling “put together” every day can be hard… especially as a college student with little spending money to spare. If you need a beauty-based pick-me-up, I’ve gathered my favorite ways to feel a little more confident while still balling on a budget.

1. Use until empty!

First and foremost, take advantage of the products you already own! You don’t need the newest trending product when you already own something that gives the same results. Personally, I have nearly a lifetime supply of hand/body lotions collected from generic birthday and Christmas gifts throughout years past. Instead of disposing of these products, I keep them and never have to worry about spending when my hands are dry. Plus, this helps out the environment by reducing waste, which is always a plus.

2. Glue-On Lashes

Obsessed with the look of eyelash extensions but can’t rationalize the price? I feel you, girl. I stumbled upon Falscara by KISS a few months ago, which is a special sort of eyelash glue kit intended to help lashes stay on for a few days, rather than just one night out. On Amazon or TikTok shop, you can find similar products for even cheaper. Though I will admit it took some trial and error initially, I can now do my own eyelash extensions at home for a fraction of the cost of the professional service.

3. Coconut Oil

Now this may not be much of a hack, but discovering coconut oil in the realm of beauty has been a complete game changer for me. One container of coconut oil is under $10 and lasts me for months if not years. And the best part is, it has a plethora of uses! My personal favorite is to use it after shaving to help moisturize and reduce razor bumps. It can also be used to remove makeup or to help soften hair, and the list goes on!

4. Dollar Store/Drug Store Beauty Section

Sephora and Ulta are great choices when restocking makeup, but the prices are sometimes dealbreakers. There is a reason that drug stores and dollar stores have beauty sections, and truthfully many products are comparable to those at a much higher price range. Don’t sleep on those more affordable stores! If you’re running low on mascara, eyeliner, or even lipstick, you may be able to find a new fav at a shop you never would’ve even thought to check.

5. Choose a hairstyle and stick to it.

Finally, I think that finding a flattering hairstyle and/or haircare routine can greatly help you feel more beautiful on a daily basis! Haircare is stressful. Having a vast selection of products like creams, mousses and hairsprays in addition to tools like straighteners and curling irons can get both complicated and expensive quickly. If you know that you love your hair curled, invest in one curling iron and stick to the routine that you know and love. Feeling good can be simple and affordable, you just have to put in some research and build up habits!