Three Badass Women to Inspire You

Let’s dive into some history about three of the coolest women you never learned about in school!

Zheng Yi Sao, also known as Ching Shih, the princess of the Chinese seas, has a story that is nothing short of epic. Born in 1775 in Guangdong, China, she rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most feared pirates of all time. But here’s the kicker: she didn’t just command any old pirate crew—she led the infamous Red Flag Fleet, the largest pirate fleet in history, with over 1,800 ships and tens of thousands of pirates under her command. According to legend, after her husband died, she assembled the scattered fleet herself and took control, stating: “Under the leadership of a man you have all chosen to flee. We shall see how you prove yourselves under the hand of a woman.” Talk about girl power on the high seas! But wait, it gets even better. Zheng Yi Sao wasn’t just a ruthless pirate captain—she was also a savvy negotiator and businesswoman. She negotiated treaties with powerful officials, amassed immense wealth, and even managed to retire from piracy on her own terms, securing a full pardon for herself and her crew from the Chinese government. Now that’s what I call taking control of your destiny and leaving a legacy that’ll be remembered for centuries. Not surprisingly, one of the only sources on Sao’s life was a Western prisoner she captured, who documented her life while she arranged his ransom note! Zheng Yi Sao wasn’t just a badass woman—she was the ultimate pirate queen, and her legend lives on as a testament to the power of women who dare to defy the odds and chart their own course in life.

Photo by Linus Nylund from Unsplash

Alright, let’s talk about Joan of Arc. This fierce lady wasn’t just your average teenager—she was leading armies and changing history at the age of a high school junior. Joan wasn’t afraid to defy the odds and challenge the status quo. At just 17 years old, she fearlessly led the French army to victory against the English during the Hundred Years’ War, rocking a suit of armor like it was haute couture in an effort to conceal her gender. One of the reasons Joan was put on trial to later be burned at the stake was due to her charges of dressing in men’s clothing! Joan claimed she received divine visions instructing her to help crown the French king, and you better believe she followed through. Modern doctors have hypothesized that Joan might have had a minor case of schizophrenia, but no matter where her visions and messages came from, they helped her lead her people to victory! Despite facing ridicule and skepticism, she persisted and ultimately played a pivotal role in turning the tide of the war. While smart enough to avoid active combat, Joan took on the role of a medieval army general, outlining battle strategies, directing troops, and even working with the English government to construct diplomatic solutions regarding the war. Joan of Arc was a true trailblazer who showed the world that women could kick butt and take names—even in the Middle Ages! Finally, aside from her influence in battle, Joan also inspired the popular “bob” style haircut, originating in 1909 in no other than Paris, France. So, she was both an icon in battle and served bob-realness. Photo by Pedro Lastra from Unsplash “I am not afraid. I was born to do this.” Joan of Arc

Althea Gibson was the definition of a badass woman, breaking barriers and making history in the realm of competitive tennis. Born in 1927, Gibson faced immense challenges as an African American woman striving for success in the predominantly white world of professional tennis. However, she refused to let anything hold her back, becoming the first African American to compete in and win major tennis tournaments. In 1956, she shattered records by winning the French Open, making her the first person of color to claim a Grand Slam title. Gibson went on to win Wimbledon and the US Open, cementing her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. But her badassery didn’t stop there – she also broke down racial barriers in the sport, paving the way for future generations of African American tennis players such as Serena Williams! Gibson won all of her major championships between 1956 and 1958, appearing in 19 major finals and winning 11 titles. Off the court, Gibson was known for her charisma and infectious personality, charming audiences and inspiring countless individuals with her resilience and tenacity. Truly a trailblazer in every sense of the word, Althea Gibson’s legacy continues to inspire badass women everywhere to dream big, defy expectations, and never give up on their dreams, especially in the male-dominated sports world!