Lana Del Rey was one of the headlining artists at Coachella 2024 and the talk of the town for good reason. From the lineup to the vibes, it was a weekend to remember. Let’s break down the top five reasons why Lanachella 2024 stole our hearts and made its mark on pop culture history.
- Flawless Hair and Makeup
-
From her perfect caramel blonde locks to the stunning warm tones framing her eyes, Lana was the epitome of glamor. Etienne Ortega worked his makeup magic, and we lived for every moment. Lana thanked her hair and makeup artists on Instagram for making her “eyes change color on stage with witchy brush strokes of subtle peach makeup and light old Hollywood hair,” and Tracey Cunningham for changing her hair “to the color of the desert.”
- fashion icon
-
Lana stunned in custom pieces by Dolce & Gabbana, from glamorously casual midriff-baring dresses adorned with Swarovski crystals to edgy sparkly black dresses paired with rhinestoned leather jackets and a blinged-out belt with her name on it. She was styled by Molly Dixon, known for styling stars like Sadie Sink, Scarlett Johansson, Katherine Langford, and Sydney Sweeney with coquettish outfits. And with a recent Instagram comment claiming she “invented bows,” Lana’s trendsetting status is undeniable!
- Legendary entrance and Exit
-
That Weekend 1 entrance? Lana rolled in on the back of a motorcycle to the fan-favorite unreleased song “Jealous Girl.” Reminded us of her iconic “Ride” music video. She ended Weekend 2 of Coachella riding off on a motorcycle too! Pure magic.
- Surprising Surprise Guests
-
We know Lana and Billie’s friendship is quite public, but Camila Cabello’s surprise appearance had us a little more shocked. Both guests were special in their own ways, with Billie and Lana sentimentally singing “Video Games” and “Ocean Eyes” together, and Lana and Camila duetting Camila’s new hyper-pop song “I Luv It.”
- Pole dancing
-
Lana decided to switch things up and show off her pole dancing skills while singing “Candy Necklace.” The crowd went wild as she effortlessly glided around the pole, adding an extra layer of allure and mystique to the already mesmerizing song. It was a moment that truly captured the essence of Lanachella – unexpected, unforgettable, and utterly iconic.
As Lana Del Rey wrapped up her headlining set at Coachella 2024, Lana made her exit on that motorcycle, leaving us all wishing we could hit rewind and do it all over again.