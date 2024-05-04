The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter.

Lana Del Rey was one of the headlining artists at Coachella 2024 and the talk of the town for good reason. From the lineup to the vibes, it was a weekend to remember. Let’s break down the top five reasons why Lanachella 2024 stole our hearts and made its mark on pop culture history.

As Lana Del Rey wrapped up her headlining set at Coachella 2024, Lana made her exit on that motorcycle, leaving us all wishing we could hit rewind and do it all over again.