Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice: A Review of Trader Joe’s Fall Items

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter.

Anyone who knows me knows I am a Trader Joe’s connoisseur. (Okay, maybe not to that extent, but it is my go-to grocery store.) I also love fall, and Trader Joe’s has the perfect foods and drinks to complement the color-changing foliage. Most of them are only available for a limited time, so get them soon!

If you also love fall, keep an eye out for my recommended items next time you’re at Trader Joe’s.