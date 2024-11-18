Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice: A Review of Trader Joe’s Fall Items

Anyone who knows me knows I am a Trader Joe’s connoisseur. (Okay, maybe not to that extent, but it is my go-to grocery store.) I also love fall, and Trader Joe’s has the perfect foods and drinks to complement the color-changing foliage. Most of them are only available for a limited time, so get them soon!
- Pumpkin Loaf – 9/10
Starting off strong, we have Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Loaf—dense and topped with sugar and spices. It has the perfect amount of sweetness and pumpkin flavor, giving you the essence of fall in the form of a loaf for just $4.99.
- Pumpkin Brioche Twist – 8.5/10
The Pumpkin Brioche Twist is delicately buttery and is swirled with pumpkin pie spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. This bread’s soft, thick slices are perfect on their own or toasted and topped with butter.
- Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate 8/10
If you enjoy strong-flavored coffee without overpowering sweetness, Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate is for you. It’s better to get a bottle of coffee concentrate than a bottle of cold brew because the concentrate lasts longer and you can control the strength of each cup. I like my coffee on the creamier side, so this went perfectly with Silk’s Protein Almond Milk. Just try to finish it within a week or so or it’ll get acidic.
- Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese – 9/10
Despite being called Mac & Cheese, this frozen, microwavable dish is actually comprised of a béchamel sauce with three cheeses and butternut squash purée over mezzi rigatoni. Nevertheless, this creamy Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese will warm you right up on a brisk autumn evening.
- Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins – 6/10
The Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins were too cute not to pick up but ended up being disappointing. Maybe it’s because I tried them a few days after buying them, but the cake part is dry, and the mousse is too sweet. Don’t be deceived by their appearance like I was and pick up a different sweet treat.
- Pumpkin Blondie Brownies – 10/10
Last but most definitely not least are Pumpkin Blondie Brownies. Once you start eating these, you won’t be able to stop. Stippled with white chocolate chips and pecans, these moist, pumpkin-forward bites of heaven pair perfectly with a cup of hot black coffee. These blondie brownies are on the cakier side and have hints of cinnamon, cloves, and garlic, encapsulating the coziness of fall.
If you also love fall, keep an eye out for my recommended items next time you’re at Trader Joe’s.