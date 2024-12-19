Ranking Gracie Abrams Bridges in ‘The Secret of Us’

I have loved Gracie Abrams’s music for a long time, and with the recent release of The Secret of Us Deluxe, she is consuming my music taste currently. You can hear me at least three times a day singing a bridge from the album, so I think it is the perfect time to share my favorites in hopes to add some Gracie songs to your rotation.
- That’s So True
-
This is my current favorite Gracie Abrams song. The bridge with its catchy drum beat has been on loop in my head:
Made it out alive, but I think I lost it
Said that I was fine, said it from the coffin
Remember how I died when you started walking?
That’s my life, that’s my life
I’ll put up a fight, taking out my earrings
Don’t you know the vibe? Don’t you know the feeling?
You should spend the night, catch me on your ceiling
That’s your prize, that’s your prize
- Let It Happen
-
You’ve turned all my skies to pouring rain
Locked me out the house again
Is this how you see me? Now I’m reeling and I might
Break the windows, let myself back in
Lost it for a minute there
Get my s**t together, it’s whatever, but I could die
Knowing that you’re probably out somewhere
While I’m in my underwear
Eating through my feelings, I’m still reeling, but it’s fine
Oh, thank God that you’re not seeing this
I’ll spare you from everything
If you would still have me, I’ll be waiting all my life
Oh-oh
- I Love You, I’m Sorry
-
This song is popular for a reason. Not only is it fun to dance and jam to, but the lyrics are a painfully beautiful.
You were the best but you were the worst
As sick as it sounds, I loved you first
I was a d**k, it is what it is
A habit to kick, the age-old curse
I tend to laugh whenever I’m sad
I stare at the crash, it actually works
Making amends, this s**t never ends
I’m wrong again, wrong again
Also, here is the live version because it is SO good.
- us. (feat. Taylor Swift)
-
Taylor Swift is known for being the queen of bridges, but harmonize her with Gracie and you get this angelic masterpiece that has me ascending every time I listen to it.
That night, you were talkin’ false prophets and profits
They make in the margins of poetry sonnets
You never read up on it, shame, could’ve learned somethin’
Robert Bly on my nightstand, gifts from you, how ironic
The curse or a miracle, hearse or an oracle
You’re incomparable, f**k, it was chemical
You (You) plus (Plus) me (Me) was
- Free Now
-
It’s a pain that I caught you at a bad time
It’s a shame that I memorized your outline
You were straight up with me, you were so kind
But I knew what you knew, honey, great minds
It was harsh ’cause I lost what I wanted
I was brave when I kissed you in London
We’re collateral here, man, we got hit
Hope you find somewhere safe for your baggage
Every page that I wrote, you were on it
Feel you deep in my bones, you’re the current
And I showed no restraint, it was something
I was scared of ’til you made me love it
- Tough Love
-
No, I’m not gonna miss the way he’d kick me in my bed while sleepin’
And I’m not gonna miss his s****y friends and nights of their binge drinking
And I’m not gonna miss his old inflated ego, shallow thinking
And I’m not gonna miss denying that I’ve got my own d*mn reasons
- Blowing smoke
-
And I find your books pretentious now
At the time, they fed the fantasy
I was so impressed at your hotel
Took a drag and read aloud to me
And you knew my last love let me down
It was your one perfect opening
And I bet you think about me now
When you should be sleeping
The bridge is my favorite part of a song because I love the surprise and uniqueness it brings. Right when you think you’ve gotten familiar with the song, the artist throws a different chord progression and some poetic lyrics at you, and you are in awe once again. I am completely in awe of Gracie Abrams.