Ranking Gracie Abrams Bridges in ‘The Secret of Us’

I have loved Gracie Abrams’s music for a long time, and with the recent release of The Secret of Us Deluxe, she is consuming my music taste currently. You can hear me at least three times a day singing a bridge from the album, so I think it is the perfect time to share my favorites in hopes to add some Gracie songs to your rotation.

That’s So True

This is my current favorite Gracie Abrams song. The bridge with its catchy drum beat has been on loop in my head: Made it out alive, but I think I lost it

Said that I was fine, said it from the coffin

Remember how I died when you started walking?

That’s my life, that’s my life

I’ll put up a fight, taking out my earrings

Don’t you know the vibe? Don’t you know the feeling?

You should spend the night, catch me on your ceiling

That’s your prize, that’s your prize

Let It Happen

You’ve turned all my skies to pouring rain

Locked me out the house again

Is this how you see me? Now I’m reeling and I might

Break the windows, let myself back in

Lost it for a minute there

Get my s**t together, it’s whatever, but I could die

Knowing that you’re probably out somewhere

While I’m in my underwear

Eating through my feelings, I’m still reeling, but it’s fine

Oh, thank God that you’re not seeing this

I’ll spare you from everything

If you would still have me, I’ll be waiting all my life

Oh-oh

I Love You, I’m Sorry

This song is popular for a reason. Not only is it fun to dance and jam to, but the lyrics are a painfully beautiful. You were the best but you were the worst

As sick as it sounds, I loved you first

I was a d**k, it is what it is

A habit to kick, the age-old curse

I tend to laugh whenever I’m sad

I stare at the crash, it actually works

Making amends, this s**t never ends

I’m wrong again, wrong again Also, here is the live version because it is SO good.

us. (feat. Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift is known for being the queen of bridges, but harmonize her with Gracie and you get this angelic masterpiece that has me ascending every time I listen to it. That night, you were talkin’ false prophets and profits

They make in the margins of poetry sonnets

You never read up on it, shame, could’ve learned somethin’

Robert Bly on my nightstand, gifts from you, how ironic

The curse or a miracle, hearse or an oracle

You’re incomparable, f**k, it was chemical

You (You) plus (Plus) me (Me) was

Free Now

It’s a pain that I caught you at a bad time

It’s a shame that I memorized your outline

You were straight up with me, you were so kind

But I knew what you knew, honey, great minds

It was harsh ’cause I lost what I wanted

I was brave when I kissed you in London

We’re collateral here, man, we got hit

Hope you find somewhere safe for your baggage

Every page that I wrote, you were on it

Feel you deep in my bones, you’re the current

And I showed no restraint, it was something

I was scared of ’til you made me love it

Tough Love

No, I’m not gonna miss the way he’d kick me in my bed while sleepin’

And I’m not gonna miss his s****y friends and nights of their binge drinking

And I’m not gonna miss his old inflated ego, shallow thinking

And I’m not gonna miss denying that I’ve got my own d*mn reasons

Blowing smoke