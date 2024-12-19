Matching the Girlies’ VMA Performances with a Sol De Janeiro Scent

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sol de Janeiro fragrances have had a breakout year, and we can’t help but connect our favorite fragrances with the performances of our standout girlies at the VMAs this year. This vibrant brand, known for its tropical and joyful scents, aligns perfectly with the fiery energy brought to the stage by artists from Sabrina Carpenter to Karol G. Each performer embodies a unique essence that resonates with a specific Sol de Janeiro fragrance. The synergy of their performances and these captivating scents mark themes of joy, confidence, and self-expression that are central to both music and fragrance.

Sabrina Carpenter – Cheriosa 62

A cult classic, just like Sabrina herself, Cheriosa 62 is an unforgettable summer scent. Sunny and warm, the vibes of this scent radiate similarly from Carpenter’s “Espresso” music video. Carpenter’s performance featured bright, energetic elements, including a beach setting and spirited dancing. The fragrance’s notes of pistachio and salted caramel echo the playful and inviting nature of Carpenter’s stage presence and song choices. As always, Sabrina flirts with the line between confidence and sensuality. Her performance presents the warm allure of Cheriosa 62’s vanilla and sandalwood notes—both the performance and the fragrance capture the essence of youthful exuberance and summer fun.

Chappell Roan – Cheriosa 76

Rising pop star Chappell Roan performed her smash hit “Good Luck, Babe!” in a fiery, medieval rendition. She perfectly encapsulates the scent of Cheriosa 76. According to Sol de Janeiro, it’s characterized by the 1976 disco lights era in Brazil and the magnetic energy of a crowd with its fragrance notes of black currant, midnight jasmine, and amber woods. Sol de Janeiro describes the scent’s vibe as “the rhythm of Rio after dark,” which reminds us of a certain Chappell song, “After Midnight”. Sounds like it was meant to be!

Katy Perry – Cheriosa 59

As always, the Cheriosa fragrances are vibrant and energetic. With Perry performing a medley of her greatest hits, including “Teenage Dream” and “California Gurls,” the performance was high-energy and nostalgic, just like the aim of the fragrance. The consistent use of purple throughout the performance only enhances this notion. With her acrobatics and typical costume changes, Perry crafted a growingly complex performance similar to the layered nature of 59. Just like Cheriosa 59’s feminine and sensual notes, Perry has been a longtime celebrator of womanhood; this has been brought to the forefront with her new bop, “WOMAN’S WORLD,” despite the… controversy. Cheriosa 59 *allegedly* has an ingredient that has been attracting spiders, and after recent news that Perry has been working with Dr. Luke… need we say more?

Lisa – Cheriosa 68

Lisa, a member of the global sensation K-Pop group BLACKPINK, was ready to come out of her shell as a soloist in her VMAs performance of “Rockstar” and “New Woman.” One thing to note from her stellar performance is that Lisa has been finding her artistic voice with her solo music. As explained by Sol de Janeiro, Cheriosa 68 drew inspiration from the 1968 Tropicália Movement of Brazil, which called for artistic celebration in music and culture. What’s more fitting than the fragrance notes of jasmine, pink dragonfruit, and ocean air for Lisa’s solo breakthrough?

Megan Thee Stallion – Cheriosa 40

Elegant. Sultry. Alluring. Megan is known for her confident and sensual stage presence, which parallels the qualities often found in Sol de Janeiro’s scents. Megan’s performance evokes fun, a common theme in Sol de Janeiro’s fragrances. With a confident top layer of Black Amber plum and an underlying dry, warm musk, Cheriosa 40 encompasses Megan’s ever-adapting vibrance. Megan brought out Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba for part of her performance, blending cultures in music and fragrance.

Karol G – Cheriosa 48

Colombian star Karol G took the spotlight to perform her latest single, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,” showing off Latin American and Caribbean flags before moving to a lively beach-inspired bar stage. These beachy, carefree vibes can only match the Cheriosa 48 scent, which celebrates the first bikini in Brazil in 1949, according to Sol de Janeiro. The tropical scent has notes of guava nectar, coconut water, and vanilla cloud, which goes perfectly with the vibrance and exhilaration of Karol G’s performance.

We loved watching women take the VMA stage and matching the aura of their performances to some of our favorite Sol de Janeiro scents. Which performance was your favorite to watch? What Sol de Janeiro scent matches your personal aesthetic and vibe the most?