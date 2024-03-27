My Top Five Favorite Looks From The Oscars

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rollins chapter.

1.Cynthia Erivo (and Arianna Grande)

Truly the real life Elphaba and Glinda. Their looks were fully inspired by their characters in the upcoming Wicked movie. Cynthia was wearing an emerald green Louis Vuitton dress that had a deep v-neck and huge statement sleeves. The look was completed with Roberto Coin jewelry. Arianna was in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress that looked like real life bubble gum. This look was topped off with a high blonde ponytail and Tiffany & Co jewelry. My inner theatre nerd was screaming.

2.Emma Stone

Though the back of her dress broke when accepting the award for ‘Best Actress’ (which was the La La Land ending we all needed btw), Emma’s outfit was a mix of timeless, modern, and elegant. She showed up wearing a mint green Louis Vuitton dress that was accented with High jewelry.

3.Vanessa Hudgens

Such a simple and sexy statement. Vanessa wore a Vera Wang Haute black skintight dress that showed off her new baby bump! It was iconic to say the least.

4.Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

This look was too good. If I could go to the Oscars, this is what I would wear. Maitreyi’s dress was elegant and simple. Her black and white gown was Zuhair Murad. My favorite part of this look had to have been the updo. The bun looked so effortless yet perfect. Her face framing pieces accentuated her face shape. This Netflix star looked absolutely stunning.

5.Hailee Steinfeld

It was serving fantasy princess dreams. Her dress was made by Elie Saab Haute Couture. The misty flowing blue dress with the cape plus the gold accents were beyond your wildest dreams.