Lost in the Aesthetics of it All: My Reality with Aesthetic Culture 

I find that social media can be both uplifting and overwhelming. On one hand, it offers endless inspiration and sparks. On the other hand, it introduces the pressure to live up to unrealistic expectations. As someone who often finds herself scrolling through Tiktok, Instagram, or Pinterest when bored, I often come across videos that show various trends and aesthetics. Whether it’s room decor, study setups, or even lifestyle aesthetics like the “clean girl” or even “dark academia” trends. At first, these videos are fun and inspiring, but over time, I’ve realized that aesthetic culture can quickly become overwhelming.

Aesthetic culture is essentially a visual representation of a particular lifestyle or identity, tied to certain values and ideals. You have probably recognized “cottagecore” with its cozy, countryside vibes, or “minimalist” with monochromatic outfits and simplistic rooms. These aesthetics that we are exposed to almost everyday have subtly created pressure for me to conform or replicate what I see often without conscious awareness.

Don’t get me wrong, there are definitely positive aspects of aesthetic culture that can’t be ignored. For instance, discovering a new aesthetic on Tiktok might inspire you to experiment with different styles, leading to a fresh way of expressing yourself. It can also create a sense of community where people bond over shared tastes and mutual appreciation for a particular lifestyle. But here’s where the issue lies for me, and maybe for some of you. I feel a pressure to constantly adopt or switch between aesthetics that almost feels almost suffocating. As someone who struggles with anxiety, the constant creation of new trends can easily overwhelm me. It feels as though every time I look on social media, there’s a new aesthetic that everyone is obsessing over. The variety of styles and expectations sometimes leave me feeling like I need to keep up, constantly reshaping my identity to match what’s trending.

When I first arrived at university, I was excited to decorate my dorm room. I wanted something comfortable yet fun, so I turned to pinterest and tiktok for inspiration. As I scrolled through countless videos of decorated dorms and apartments, I felt the need to make my room just as aesthetically pleasing. I saw neutral tones, pictures on the wall, little plants in the window sill, and a desk with makeup organizers and a huge LED mirror. I said to myself, I need that in my space. So, I set out for what I thought was the perfect room. I bought everything I needed to recreate what I had seen online. I even tried to arrange my desk to resemble the trending “productive study space” that’s somehow always tidy. But after a few weeks, I realized that my room didn’t feel like a reflection of myself. It wasn’t completely my own. I was trying to copy someone else’s idea of perfection. I realized that what I had set out to replicate wasn’t practical or comforting for my actual needs, despite being aesthetically pleasing.

We’re constantly exposed to perfectly staged rooms, spotless study setups, and effortless routines, but rarely do we see the behind-the-scenes. The beautifully organized desk you might see in a “study with me” video probably doesn’t accurately reflect the person’s study routine. The “perfect” get ready with me might be a highlight reel rather than a genuine reflection of someone’s day-to-day life. It’s easy to think you need to recreate these spaces or routines to feel good about yourself, but it’s also easy to feel inadequate when your reality doesn’t measure up.

Sure, picture perfect can be tempting, but is it always ideal? Instead of constantly chasing these aesthetics, I have started to embrace the idea of function over form. I realized that, while these trends can be fun, they shouldn’t dictate my life or personal style. Aesthetic culture can be inspiring, but it shouldn’t replace my individuality or the things that truly make me feel comfortable. I’ve started mixing and matching elements I truly enjoy, rather than worrying about fitting into a specific aesthetic. Instead of replicating that Pinterest-perfect dorm room, I’ve added some personal touches that actually make me feel at home.

Would I like to have a Pinterest perfect minimalist room with cute decor? Absolutely. But does that work for me? No – and that’s perfectly okay.

If this speaks to you at all, next time you catch yourself scrolling through a new trend and feeling the pressure to fit in, take a moment and ask yourself: What part of the aesthetic truly speaks to me?