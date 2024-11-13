The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Unfortunately I couldn’t break the bank on this one. Just because I can’t be in attendance for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour, does not mean I can’t make fun Pinterest boards and imagine what I would wear. So for everyone who will be in attendance, and is looking for some outfit inspo, this is what I would show up in…

Boots

I feel like these are an obvious staple. The Sabrina boots are the perfect base for any look that you’re going for. Amazon is where you’ll find the cheapest options. If you’re trying to recreate her exactly, these Secret Wishes Boots are a great affordable option. With that being said, you may be worried about comfort. These Ada Fashion Boots are a Short n’ Comfier version of our girl’s iconic platforms.

Low Waisted Baby

I’ve been LOVING the low waisted frilly shorts and skirts. This Stormi Lace Skirt that I found on Pinterest would be so hot paired with a lacy tank or even a baby tee. For a comfier idea, you could also match a baby tee with classic low waisted jeans. Not only is low waisted very Sabrina vibes, but it’s also in style – so you shouldn’t have a hard time finding low waisted bottom options.

Short (n’ Sweet) Dresses (and sets)

Who is Sabrina Carpenter without a mini dress? I have seen so many cute ones on Pinterest that are perfect for the concert (Grazie Mini Plum Dress, Lucy In The Sky Rhomper, Zing J Sparkly Halter, Blue Shimmer Mini Dress, Carrie Dress, Pink Lace Mini Dress). The great thing about mini dresses is that you can make them your own. Pick your color, pick your pattern, pick your lace, and pick your sparkle Not only that, but as Sabrina has proven, mini dresses pair perfectly with the platform boots. All the same goes for matching sets. My absolute favorite is this Y2K Two Piece from amazon.

Iconic Looks

Sabrina’s assortment of iconic looks are never ending. I love seeing the TikToks of people making their own dresses with heart shaped cutouts, but it doesn’t end there. Sabrina’s hot pink heart top and sparkly dress with feathers (also from the emails i can’t send tour) are memorable looks you could recreate. Just search Sabrina Carpenter on google, find a picture of her that you like, and recreate your own version of that look! It’s that simple!

As a parting gift, here is my Pinterest Board of looks, inspo, and vibes. Grab your lace, grab your sparkles, and grab your feathers because you’re about to leave quite an impression.

