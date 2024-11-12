The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know all my Northeasterners can agree when I say that the fall season simply doesn’t exist in Florida. The leaves don’t change, and the weather has barely budged since August. On a serious note, if you’re also from up north, you know that it can easily make you homesick not being able to experience a true fall when October comes around. Being home for fall break this week made me remember all that I was missing. Since this will be my second year without orange leaves falling, these are the things that I do to cope.

Get Some Room Spray

This may seem so silly, but trust me, it makes all the difference. Take yourself to TJMaxx, Home Goods, or amazon.com and order room spray. Whether it’s Vanilla Pumpkin or Apple Crisp, the aromas of fall can really change your mindset and warm your day. Aroma therapy is real!! Especially if it’s raining out (which happens everyday in Florida). You can just look out your window at the rain, smell the fall air and truly feel the autumn energy.

Pro Tip: Spray the room spray on your fan before turning it on. This will cause the scent to circulate for a longer time and more efficiently. Also the cold air of your fan will add the feeling of chilly weather!

Decor and More

Your energy is reflected by your space. Put out some stuffed pumpkins or even a small bowl of candy for your guests (this one is always a big hit with the friend group). Also, get some blankets and make it cozy! You can also make decorating an event in itself. I know my roommates and I are going to take a day trip together to TJMaxx to buy fall decor for our apartment! Really, you can do this anytime of year and with any holiday.

Sweets

Everyone has a favorite autumn snack. I know for me, apple cider donuts always make it feel like fall. Take a trip to Target, Publix, or even the c-store on Rollins campus (I feel like they always have everything). No matter what your guilty pleasure treat is, it’s always a good investment if you’re buying something that makes you happy. It could be a dessert, chips, a specific beverage, anything. Do what reminds you the most of fall! I love getting the Keurig hot Apple Cider K-Cups (SO GOOD).

Movies, Movies, Movies

I don’t mean sit and watch a movie (even though that’s a great idea and you can do that too), I mean create ambiance. Last week my roommates and I put Hocus Pocus on the TV while we hung out and did homework. We weren’t really watching the movie, but having it on as background noise really created such a cozy fall ambiance in the apartment. My go to movies for this would be Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown (honorable mention: any Disney Channel Halloween episode).

Fall Festival

Even though they aren’t the same as the ones in the north, go to a pumpkin patch! In Clermont ( about half an hour from Rollins), there is a place called Southern Hills Farm! They have fall festivals most weekends in the fall. You can pumpkin pick, go through corn mazes, get some fall treats, enjoy food trucks and so much more! I’m going for the first time this fall and I’m really excited. I don’t know about you guys, but pumpkin picking was an annual tradition for my sisters and I growing up. Being able to experience something like this while being away from home means so much. So bring your friends, bring your siblings, bring your boyfriend, bring your girlfriend and go have some fall fun…