BEAUTY ON A BUDGET: Affordable Skincare and Haircare Products That You Need to Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rollins chapter.

I used to believe that achieving “perfect” skin and healthy hair meant splurging on the most expensive products. Like many, I was influenced to purchase from luxury brands like Tatcha, La Mer, and Drunk Elephant for skincare, and Briogeo and Moroccanoil for hair care. But after spending way more than I’d like to admit, it turned out that the products these brands were selling did work as well as I’d hoped. That’s when I realized- expensive does not always mean better.

With the rising prices in the beauty industry, it’s becoming clear that a lot of what influencers are raving about is overpriced and not always worth the investment. I decided to do my own research on more affordable brands (that are actually effective), and found amazing products that make both me and my wallet very happy!

For all my fellow college students out there, I am sharing a list of affordable, yet effective, skincare and haircare products that will keep your routine budget-friendly:

1. The Ordinary

I absolutely swear by The Ordinary! Most of their products range between $10 and $20, and you can find them at Sephora. If you are going to try anything from them, I highly recommend the Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner for just $13, or $8 for the mini size if you want to test it out first. As soon as it went viral on TikTok, I had to try it out for the price point and ever since it has been a game-changer in my skincare routine. I use it 3-4 a week at night, and its helped even out my skin tone by reducing the appearance of dark spots and marks from acne scars. It can also be used on your scalp if you struggle with dryness. On wash days, I apply it to my scalp before shampooing and let it sit for about 10 minutes. As a curly hair girl, I’ve found that it works wonders as a refresher in between styles.

2. CeraVe

CeraVe is one of my go-to brands for sensitive skin, and you get a lot of product for the price! My favorite product of theirs is the Face and Body Moisturizing Cream for normal to dry skin, which contains hyaluronic acid for extra hydration. For $15 dollars from Walgreens, this cream is a two in one – it can be used on your body as well as your face. It’s super hydrating and leaves my skin feeling soft, with a subtle glow. Even though I have combination skin, it still works wonders for me – plus, a little goes a long way.

Another must-try is their Fragrance-Free Face Cleanser, Foaming Face Wash with hyaluronic acid. You can grab it at Walgreens for $19, and very gentle on the skin. It’s made for people with normal and oily skin types, but I also recommend this cleanser if you have combination skin like me. It’s long lasting and worth the purchase!

3. La Roche-Posay

Your’re probably thinking La Roche-Posay isn’t exactly the most budget-friendly, and I agree. But hear me out! Their cleansers are on the more affordable side. I am in love with their Toleriane Purifying Facial Cleanser with Niacinamide for $18 from Target.

This is one of the few products from La Roche-Posay that I’ve repurchased. Not only do you get a lot of product for a good price point, but it’s super gentle on the skin and perfect for a double cleanse, leaving my skin hydrated and soothed. I have used it day and night for the past two years and can honestly say that it is my favorite cleanser. Like CeraVe’s Foaming Face Wash, it is marketed for normal to oily skin, but works great on my combination skin.

4. Elf

Power Grip Primer. No more needs to be said -run to the store now! For just $10 at Ulta, it’s hands down the best primer I’ve ever used. I’ve tried higher end brands like MAC and Fenty Beauty, but nothing beats Elf’s Power Grip Primer.

It’s infused with hyaluronic acid, it helps plump the skin before makeup application, and it’s fragrance-free, making it ideal for sensitive skin. It gives a dewy finish, and makes your makeup last all day thanks to its “grip” – just as the name promises.

However, if you are someone who prefers a more matte finish, I would recommend trying their Liquid Poreless Putty Primer (also for $10). Both options are excellent for prepping your skin before applying makeup and are very affordable.

5. Aussie

I first discovered Aussie when I lived in Canada two years ago and I’ve been using it ever since. In Canada they sold it at Shoppers Drug Mart, but you can also find it anywhere else at Target. Their products are the only products I use in my curly hair routine (besides shampoo and conditioner), and the brand is made for all hair types – wavy, curly, coily, and straight. Plus, all their products are cruelty-free and leave your hair smelling fresh with a light citrus scent.

Here’s a list of their products that I currently use to style my hair:

Leave-in conditioner is a must for all hair types, and this one from Aussie is a favorite of mine. Infused with jojoba oil, it strengthens, moisturizes, and promotes hair growth. It’s very easy to apply with a spray nozzle, and it makes detangling a breeze. Not to mention, it leaves my hair incredibly soft.

This is my secret to keeping my curls frizz-free for days. Infused with coconut and jojoba oil, it’s supposed to smooth and strengthen with reducing breakage and spilt ends. If you have wavy, curly, or coily hair and struggle with frizz, this product is a lifesaver.

This spray gel is perfect for holding curls in place after using their frizz taming curl cream. It keeps my curls intact for up to three days, and all you need to do is spray it and you’re good to go!

I recently added this product into my hair routine when I moved to Florida for added protection from the humidity. Back in The Bahamas, I never used a heat-protectant spray and my hair feel brittle after a day outside. This heat protectant spray contains apricot and Australian macadamia oils, which helps protect against heat damage and provide intense hydration. If you need something to protect your hair while out in the sun, or from hot tools, I highly recommend this spray.

6. Carol’s Daughter

Finding good, affordable hair masks can be tough, especially since they tend to be one of the higher priced hair care items. But if you’re looking for hydration for a reasonable price, I recommend Carol’s Daughter Mirabelle Plum Fullness and Hydration Weightless Hair Mask, available at Walmart for $26.

If your hair is in need of moisture, this mask is for you. It’s lightweight and perfect for those days when you don’t feel like leaving a mask in for 30 minutes. You can use it in the shower for as little as 5 minutes, and it will still leave your hair feeling moisturized and full.