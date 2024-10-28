The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a STEM student at a tech school, I’ve recently found myself needing a creative outlet, and as someone who LOVES clothes and fashion, I drifted towards upcycling. Whether, like me, you simply want a craft to take your mind off academics, or you find yourself growing bored of your current closet, upcycling or simply restyling your clothes can give you a whole new sense of style.

Upcycling means “to reuse”; this can refer to fabric, glass jars or bottles, or even old magazines—anything you want to repurpose. For example, you can take a few clothes that aren’t the right size and sew them into a new bag or add new designs to sweatshirts to give them some new pizazz. As college students, some of whom are moving into apartments, you can make trendy coasters, and tablecloths, or DIY some new hot mitts out of old clothes.

Upcycling is a good way to save money and reduce waste. There are huge environmental benefits to upcycling. Not only does it reduce the amount of discarded materials, but also minimizes the need for the production of new materials and consequently decreases the use of raw materials.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Tote Bag from T-shirts:

No matter what you want to use this bag for, you can never go wrong with a tote bag. With now endless options for these cute and trendy bags, there’s always something that suits you. Even if you don’t want to use it as a day-to-day bag, these can be grocery bags, produce bags, book bags; the possibilities are endless.



Wine Bottle Tiki Torches:

Fast Guide To DIY Tiki Torch Spice up your backyard decor with these upcycled glass bottles. These are perfect for a sundown party or outdoor gathering. While this may take a few extra supplies, the aesthetic look is well worth the extra work.



Add your favorite designs to your hoodies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Chappell | Quilt Patterns | Sewing (@quilters_candy) This is one of my all time favorites. You can add your own style and make anything fit your aesthetic and wants. It’s a great way to give your clothes some new spunk. This project is great for beginners with little to no sewing experience.



Magazine Wall Art:

How To Make DIY Magazine Collage Wall Art Aesthetic Add your own creativity to your home design. Choose your favorite pages from your favorite magazines to decorate your walls.



This is an easy way to be creative and take your mind off your worries, not to mention good for the environment.