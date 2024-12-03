The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Precursor: please keep in mind I am not a professional, simply someone with Some experience in the area. If you have any questions please call or talk to your local tattoo/piercing shop.

Getting a tattoo, piercing, or any kind of body mod is a huge commitment. There are many things to consider when deciding what to get, when, and where. Tattoos and piercings unfortunately have a stigma surrounding them. It can be more difficult to get a job with facial piercings or visible tattoos. Many people also think that because your tattoo/piercings are visible it gives them the go-ahead to share their judgement. However, recently, they have been more normalized and accepted.

One of the most important things to know when getting a modification is whether your artist is reputable and (for piercings) APP certified. If you’re going somewhere without proper training you risk infection, improper placement, and an unsatisfactory experience. You should also consider medications or conditions that could cause increased blood flow, fainting, or low blood sugar, as well as any allergies, and inform your artist accordingly. Not everyone has the right anatomy for all piercings so have a back up piercing or be prepared to be told you cannot get a certain piercing (ie industrial or daith). For tattoos, you want to make sure you like your artist’s individual style and the placement of your tattoo. You should not be afraid of moving the placement or telling your artist if you’re unhappy with the design before it becomes permanent. Piercings require much less preparation than tattoos, but you still need to eat recently. The latter’s preparation is a little more time-consuming. I recommend moisturizing daily the week before the appointment, but on the day of simply wash with mild soap and avoid makeup, lotion, or perfumes.

Aftercare of your body modification is very important. Your artist should give you instructions and point you towards the correct products. In my experience, these products and procedures have not failed me. For piercings, depending on the piercing, either clean with saline spray, or soak in warm saline solution for two to five minutes twice daily. Try not to turn or play with the jewelry until completely healed and do not switch out jewelry before instructed or fully healed. For tattoos, follow your artist’s instructions, make sure to keep moisturized, and avoid tight or abrasive materials on the affected area, as well as wash with mild, unscented soap in the morning and evening.

Now, what should you do if your piercing or tattoo gets infected? Go to a doctor to get prescribed antibiotics. Do not take the piercing out, or you risk spreading the infection inside your body. Please consult a doctor or a certified piercer. It is important to know the difference between piercing bumps and an infection. Piercing bumps are just your immune system’s way of dealing with your piercing and will disappear as it heals. Infections are more painful and often have other side effects like discharging fluid, fever, chills, and more.