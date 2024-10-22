The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RIT chapter.

As fall is finally approaching, I am trying to decorate my dorm to make it more cozy and relaxing. Here are some of my favorite ten fall decor items I have seen while browning online!

Threshold Floral Throw Blanket ($15)

https://www.target.com/p/plush-pumpkin-throw-with-faux-shearling-reverse-threshold/-/A-93531983?preselect=90036631#lnk=sametab

This blanket has the most beautiful fall colors while being the perfect lightweight blanket.

Pottery Barn Ghost Pillow ($85)

https://www.potterybarn.com/products/gus-ghost-pumpkin-sphere-pillow/?cm_src=SocialShareLink

This pillow is perfect for Halloween and looks so cozy! Would be adorable on a couch.

Michaels Fox Statue ($7)

https://www.michaels.com/product/6-fox-with-cup-by-ashland-10744629?srsltid=AfmBOorZDfNl3Fz_ySi9LURTZoXHd1fDiubQEdzFRC3fR33DOKVgL7Y1C3U

The fox with the cup statue is the cutest little piece of decor to add to your desk or shelf!

UO Glass Table Lamp ($40)

https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/little-glass-table-lamp?category=home-decor-gifts&color=006&type=REGULAR&size=PLUG-IN&quantity=1&color=006&type=REGULAR&size=PLUG-IN&quantity=1

If you are like me and hate using the overhead light, this lamp may be for you.

Transpac Harvest Pumpkin Accent ($21)

https://www.target.com/p/transpac-wood-24-in-multicolor-harvest-twig-sunflower-pumpkin/-/A-92076706#lnk=sametab

This pumpkin accent would be perfect for hanging on a dorm door.

C&F Home Pumpkin Pillow ($17)

https://www.target.com/p/c-f-home-8-x-8-pumpkin-hooked-petite-size-fall-pillow/-/A-80799760#lnk=sametab

Perfect for a cozy couch or bed in your living space!

Anthropology Snowman Glass ($16)

https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/festive-icon-juice-glass2?color=010&type=STANDARD&size=Juice+Glass&quantity=1

These glasses are perfect for hot cocoa or iced coffee! The little snowmen on them are adorable

Anthropology Candle Holder ($58)

https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/pumpkin-metal-candle-holder?category=shop-all-room-wall-decor&color=081&type=STANDARD&quantity=1

Even though I cannot have candles in my university housing, these would be perfect for decoration!

Shopping online has made me even more excited for fall. For example, fall drinks, pumpkin patches, halloween, and more!