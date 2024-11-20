How to Give Thanks to Everyone Special to You this Thanksgiving 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RIT chapter.

As a college student, you probably get the feeling of bittersweetness when Thanksgiving break rolls around. Me personally; I am always ecstatic to get on the Amtrak home or pack up my car and make the six-hour drive back to Connecticut. But there’s this feeling that’s gotten even stronger every year that passes in college, and that is a bit of sadness knowing that I can’t celebrate with the new friends I’ve made at school. It’s like I’m torn between reuniting with my family and home community for the first and only time all semester, and bringing those traditions to my friends at school

Luckily, now that I’ve been going back and forth like this for three years, I’ve figured out a simple solution: show them love! It doesn’t have to be Thanksgiving for you to express your appreciation for the people you care about, but tis’ the season – here are my favorite ways to show thanks. My love language, I guess you could call it.

Friendsgiving

I mean, this is a pretty obvious one. They can be a lot to plan, and although I’ve been with several groups of friends in the past, I didn’t host my own Friendsgiving until last year. Take the initiative and show your dearest friends that you want to have a delicious potluck with them full of games, conversation, and time with each other before everyone disperses for the short break. Take a moment to think about the people you hold closest, and bring them together for something special.

Small Gifts

Thanksgiving rolls in the holiday season, so no matter how big or how small, my personal love language is gifts. To love someone is to know them, so even if that gift is an act of attention, a card expressing your appreciation, or something you picked up/made because you thought of them, it could maybe become your love language too.

Remind Yourself of Those People

Along with lots of joy, this time of year can also bring some seasonal depression and melancholy. Something I like to do is remind myself each day of memories and future endeavors with the closest people in my life, and I use that as a small motivation to get myself out of bed each day. You’ll go into your next interaction with them with a newfound admiration and it might not be an outright way of saying ‘thanks’, but it’s still in your mind.



These are my main tips for showing thanks, whether with big actions or more subtle, and I hope that you’re able to identify the people that mean the most to you. And I’m not talking about just your college friends – when you go home to your loved ones for that break, or stay on campus, or go to the place that you find most comfort in for this holiday, apply this to everyone around you and create a positive headspace during this time. And don’t forget to check in – I may be hundreds of miles away in New England, but I love learning about other traditions aside from my own Ukranian-family-dinner chaos, and make sure that you give those thanks where they’re due. I hope everyone has a relaxing holiday before finals, no matter where you are spending it!