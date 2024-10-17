How to Cope With a Roommate You Don’t Get Along With

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going into college can suck, especially when you don’t know who you’re going to be living with for

the rest of your first year. Most people that transition into college dorm life often haven’t had to live

with a roommate their whole life, or at least for a large number of years. Some people can go in

with someone they think will be their best friend forever, but when they leave their stinky laundry

out for days, that positive thought turns into resentment. When bad things happen with your

roommate, the best answer is to cope and coexist. Here’s how:

Roommate agreement

Most colleges have a required roommate agreement form, but make it personable and

be firm with your requirements. If they break your agreement, bring it up with your RA

and set boundaries with them. Don’t be afraid to speak up because it’s your space too

and you should feel comfortable in it.

Avoid them/the room

This one sounds a little inconvenient, but in theory it makes sense. In college there’s so

many new experiences and opportunities that you’ll miss them if you sit inside and sulk

about being miserable with your roommate. By avoiding not only your roommate, but

also the room as a whole, you’re going to be introduced to so many more opportunities

from simply wandering campus. It sounds boring, but from experience, just getting out

and about will make your college experience so much better. Why sit and sulk when you

can try something new?

Lock in

College has a lot of work, and the only way to be done with that work is to lock in and do

it. Instead of doing homework and projects in your room, go out and find a nice study

area or studio. Not only will it keep your room sacred for relaxation and cleanliness, but it

might also prompt you to find some new friends along the way. You’re paying for school

to do work and learn, might as well use the facilities you’re paying for to do so.

Talk about it

It’s good to vent to people occasionally, whether this be your parents, a good friend, or a

random person you just met. If you feel uncomfortable talking about what bothers you

with your roommate, go and tell someone else, because getting the weight off of your

chest is sometimes all you need. It also helps to get a clear mind if you plan on taking

action of the situation, not only will you feel less stressed, but you can gain advice and a

level head at the same time.

Join clubs

Joining clubs is a great way to distract yourself from the fact that you don’t like your

roommate. You’ll surround yourself with people you get along with and forget the fact

that you hate your living situation. Distraction isn’t always the best way to cope, but it can

help you learn about new people and things you enjoy doing.

Remember, just because they don’t fit your ideal roommate doesn’t mean they’re a bad person.

Everyone has different tastes and preferences, and there’s no reason to hold a grudge against someone for simply existing in their own space. Just live and move on after the roommate year is up, no one’s going to force you together again. Try not to complain and just live your life, and don’t let a bad roommate ruin your college experience!