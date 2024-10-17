Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
How to Cope With a Roommate You Don’t Get Along With

Miranda Walter
Going into college can suck, especially when you don’t know who you’re going to be living with for
the rest of your first year. Most people that transition into college dorm life often haven’t had to live
with a roommate their whole life, or at least for a large number of years. Some people can go in
with someone they think will be their best friend forever, but when they leave their stinky laundry
out for days, that positive thought turns into resentment. When bad things happen with your
roommate, the best answer is to cope and coexist. Here’s how:

  1. Roommate agreement
    Most colleges have a required roommate agreement form, but make it personable and
    be firm with your requirements. If they break your agreement, bring it up with your RA
    and set boundaries with them. Don’t be afraid to speak up because it’s your space too
    and you should feel comfortable in it.
  1. Avoid them/the room
    This one sounds a little inconvenient, but in theory it makes sense. In college there’s so
    many new experiences and opportunities that you’ll miss them if you sit inside and sulk
    about being miserable with your roommate. By avoiding not only your roommate, but
    also the room as a whole, you’re going to be introduced to so many more opportunities
    from simply wandering campus. It sounds boring, but from experience, just getting out
    and about will make your college experience so much better. Why sit and sulk when you
    can try something new?
  1. Lock in
    College has a lot of work, and the only way to be done with that work is to lock in and do
    it. Instead of doing homework and projects in your room, go out and find a nice study
    area or studio. Not only will it keep your room sacred for relaxation and cleanliness, but it
    might also prompt you to find some new friends along the way. You’re paying for school
    to do work and learn, might as well use the facilities you’re paying for to do so.
  1. Talk about it
    It’s good to vent to people occasionally, whether this be your parents, a good friend, or a
    random person you just met. If you feel uncomfortable talking about what bothers you
    with your roommate, go and tell someone else, because getting the weight off of your
    chest is sometimes all you need. It also helps to get a clear mind if you plan on taking
    action of the situation, not only will you feel less stressed, but you can gain advice and a
    level head at the same time.
  1. Join clubs
    Joining clubs is a great way to distract yourself from the fact that you don’t like your
    roommate. You’ll surround yourself with people you get along with and forget the fact
    that you hate your living situation. Distraction isn’t always the best way to cope, but it can
    help you learn about new people and things you enjoy doing.

Remember, just because they don’t fit your ideal roommate doesn’t mean they’re a bad person.
Everyone has different tastes and preferences, and there’s no reason to hold a grudge against someone for simply existing in their own space. Just live and move on after the roommate year is up, no one’s going to force you together again. Try not to complain and just live your life, and don’t let a bad roommate ruin your college experience!

Miranda is a student going for interior design and architecture. She loves doing art, being active in sports, and helping her community. Miranda's focus on her campus is designing and being more involved in the editing and artistic community.