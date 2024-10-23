Dealing with a Long Distance Relationship in College (Tips and Tricks to Making it Work)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Long distance is hard, but there’s a way to make it work. Don’t give up, you got this!

What matters the most, communication! Communicate with your partner, no communication leads to distance which leads to….breakups! It may be difficult at first, but it’s best to keep up with it, you don’t want to create doubt in the relationship or leave your partner confused. Especially over a long distance where they can’t see you and don’t know what’s going on unless you tell them.

Keep in touch, life gets busy especially in college where you are bombarded by tons of assignments, homeworks, quizzes/tests and even a job. But make sure to text or call your partner when you can, bonding together can strengthen your bond and keep the relationship stable. Getting a text from your partner is bound to make their day.

Make time to do activities together, whether it’s a game or something as simple as sharing your screen and watching a show together. It doesn’t matter what it is; doing things together matters. It’s a way to make that distance feel smaller and keep the spark. Listening to a song together for the first time or catching up on that show you started watching together, can be the picker upper you need after a long day of classes.

Knowing your partner will be busy and accepting that, it may be harder not being able to see your partner as often as you wish but in their absence it’s a good idea to focus on yourself and your hobbies. Don’t hyperfixate on what they’re doing and miss out on your own college experience. You’ll have that time together when planned. Believe me I know it’s hard!

I know it may seem tough now, but you’ll make it work. Find out what works best for you!