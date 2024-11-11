The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beginning of university is the perfect opportunity for a fresh start. You’re in a new environment, surrounded by more people and facing greater expectations. This transition is difficult for everyone – especially if you’re going to school far away from home. Moving three hours away from home is not an easy task and while I’ve felt my share of homesickness, I’m glad that I stepped outside my comfort zone and moved to a new city.

A Brand New Environment

As someone born and raised in Toronto, I knew I needed a change and step out of my comfort zone. I didn’t want to stay in the city because I wanted to experience living on campus, and residence wouldn’t be necessary when I live a 30-minute subway ride from UofT and other universities downtown. If I didn’t live in residence and student housing, I’d instead be living at home with my parents, which would make student life feel less fulfilling. This would make entering university less impactful on my life, which is why I never considered staying in the city in the first place. My parents were a big motivator because they both lived on campus and knew I’d be missing out, so I’m grateful that they encouraged me to go to Queen’s!

When deciding on which universities to apply to and which one to attend, the campus environment was just as important to me as the program. Knowing that I’d be spending eight to nine months of the year in a town I wasn’t familiar with, I wanted to ensure that I’d feel safe and enjoy my home away from home. When I visited Queen’s for the first time in grade 12, I was shocked by how stunning it was. It’s especially beautiful during September and October when the leaves are changing colours, except for those cold rainy days that I’m now all too familiar with. Being by the water has always been one of my favourite aspects of the campus; in my first year, I visited the pier a lot during exam season in April, and I never say no to a pier day when it’s hot! Tanning and swimming with friends has always been a fun way to spend a Saturday during the first few weeks of classes.

Many New Friendships

Regardless of where you go to school, you’ll meet so many new people. However, at my high school, a lot of people chose to attend the same few schools, specifically McMaster and UofT. Approximately 10 to 12 of us chose to go to Queen’s, and I wasn’t friends with most of them at the time – which forced me to branch out and put myself out there to meet new people. Looking back, I’m glad I went to a school where I lacked having any close friends prior to starting first year, because it meant a truly fresh start for me. I met four of my housemates before the first day of classes; one of them was in my orientation group – an orientation group I wasn’t supposed to be in originally. Whenever she and I talk about the forming of our friendship, we feel like it was fate; if I hadn’t joined that group, we never would’ve met. She introduced me to the other three girls; one was her roommate and the other two lived in the room beside, and we all grew very close within the first month of school.

Living far from home allowed me to form deeper bonds with people I already knew. One of my housemates did go to high school with me, but she and I didn’t become close friends until first year, when we discovered that we were in the same philosophy class. We developed a habit of going to Leonard Hall for breakfast to get our Lenny waffle fix every Wednesday after our 8:30am lecture and our friendship grew from there! I then introduced her to the other girls, and they instantly bonded; it felt like the friendship between the six of us was meant to be. We all remain very close friends, and might get a group tattoo either before or after we graduate! I’m so grateful for all the amazing people I’ve met so far. I think that if I came to Queen’s already with a close friend group, chances are that I wouldn’t have introduced myself to as many people and formed as many meaningful friendships.

this is your sign to Take the Risk!

While moving away for university seemed daunting at first, I have absolutely no regrets! I’ve made so many new friends along the way, and I’ve developed a love for a place that I hadn’t known much about prior to my first year at Queen’s. If you’re feeling homesick, know that it won’t always feel this way – some transitions simply take longer to adjust to. Starting a new chapter of life can be difficult, but it’s important to remember that change can be a good thing.

Best of luck with your studies!