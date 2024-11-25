The Secret History and Why It Will Always Be My #1 Book Recommendation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Does such a thing as the “fatal flaw,” that showy dark crack running down the middle of a life, exist outside literature? I used to think it didn’t. Now I think it does. And I think that mine is this: a morbid longing for the picturesque at all costs.” Donna Tartt, The Secret History

As it starts to get colder outside, I always find myself trying to find books to occupy my time spent indoors, and every year I find myself turning to the same novel: The Secret History by Donna Tartt. This novel was originally published in the 90s, but gained a resurgence in popularity through TikTok, and is a relatively well-known “dark academia” novel on #Booktok. However, for those who haven’t read it, The Secret History is a psychological thriller that takes place at a university in New England and surrounds the lives of a close group of students studying “the classics” as they seek to replicate the fascinations of the ancient world, effectively unraveling their innate personalities, and personify their innermost selves as this academic fascination leads to obsession, then to insanity, and consequently, to the group conspiring to murder one of their own members – a fact that the reader learns from the very first sentence in the prologue, making each character untrustworthy right from the beginning of the book.

This novel is a must-read for me as the writing is absolutely beautiful and descriptive, allowing the reader to truly be immersed in the story, as well as the fact that the prevailing themes in the story make the novel difficult to put down.

The novel explores themes of elitism and privilege, as the main characters are often excused for their misdeeds, or simply try to justify their wrongdoings based on a privileged upbringing with a lack of consequences. Despite knowing that the actions of the main characters are inherently odd or immoral, the simple fact that the reader witnesses the point of view—and consequently, the justifications—of the main characters, can cause the reader to begin to excuse their actions themselves, despite knowing that the characters are inherently wrong. Truly, the way this novel can make you question your own judgement as you get caught up in the story, which makes it so uniquely captivating.

Despite the fact that the characters become linked through this mutual obsession with the ancient world, and with the concept of testing the boundaries of their morality, each of the characters are very different in their demeanor and innate personalities, further making the dynamics and relationships within the novel enthralling. As the main character Richard gets introduced to his elusive classmates, the reader almost feels the same discomfort and admiration for them as he does, which is something I find reoccurs consistently throughout the book. That is, Tartt’s ability to make the reader feel as though they exist in the book – and consequently, feeling all the complex relationships, betrayals, fascinations, and moral dilemmas that come with it – rather than simply reading words on a page.

The emphasis on ancient philosophy and its themes can truly make the reader stop and think about their own approach to life in such a profound way, just as the main character does, allowing the reader to feel the same sense of paranoia and unwinding as the main character does throughout the progression of the story novel. The characters approach ideas of living forever, and partake in Dionysiac rituals as a means of embracing true and absolute freedom that often make the reader think about freedom in a different way than is often portrayed in modern society. At its very core, this book is emphasized academia, and draws connections between the ancient world and the modern world, effectively linking the innate human experience in a fascinating way.

For book lovers like me, I consider this novel an absolute must-read for anytime of the year, but especially in the colder months, as I find that is the best time to read “dark academia” based novels. Therefore in lieu of the colder months fast approaching, be sure to grab your coziest socks, make a warm cup of tea, and if there is one book you read this season, let it be Donna Tartt’s The Secret History.