As an English major, there is nothing I’m more familiar with than writer’s block. For anyone who isn’t aware, writer’s block is simply the inability to write. Not because you can’t or you don’t want to, but more so because the ideas aren’t flowing and it’s often associated with anxieties surrounding not being able to live up to your own expectations. My article for this week is surrounding writer’s block simply because I have it right now. I opened up my laptop to start brainstorming ideas for my article and every time I began, I hated the idea by the time I was done writing the introduction. So, if you are actually reading this, that means that writer’s block hasn’t fully taken over yet becauseI didn’t decide to delete this whole document after randomly deciding to hate it!

When it comes down to it, writer’s block is a struggle, often associated with doubt. When writing anything creative, it’s common to have a general idea of the goal of what you are trying to say but trying to get the words on the page can be scary. What if you start writing and it’s not as good as you hoped?

One of the biggest suggestions for tackling writer’s block that stems from doubt or anxieties is to set a timer for 10 – 15 minutes and just start writing everything down. Even if, as you’re writing you don’t think it sounds great, just keep going. This strategy of just writing for a few minutes straight allows you to slowly loosen any mental blocks and helps you get new ideas out on the page. After 10-15 minutes, go back and read what you wrote, make any edits, or maybe even completely start over using that writing for brainstorming. Sometimes getting started is the hardest part so this strategy is great for those who just need the extra push.

In these situations it’s important to remember that the first draft is never the final draft. In fact, it’s more likely that the first draft will look nothing like the final and instead will vaguely represent the finished product. It’s important to remind yourself not to expect perfection from every sentence the minute you write it and that you will go back and make changes. But when focusing on getting over the difficulty that is writer’s block, just getting something on the page is the priority.

I also tend to notice that the introduction can be the hardest part, especially when you don’t have a clear idea about what exactly you are writing about. So starting in the middle is the best place to start. Find a section of whatever you are writing that excites you and start there. Focusing on an aspect of writing that you are passionate about makes writing that much easier. This can also help you connect the dots when you return to the beginning of your piece. You can also always resort to the basics of changing up your scenery or talking out your ideas with a friend. There are so many amazing study spots on campus that could evoke new sources of inspiration. I also tend to find that body doubling with a friend who is also working is very helpful in these situations. By surrounding yourself in a cute environment and people who are also working hard sparks so much inspiration. Case in point. In fact, changing my environment is exactly how I finished writing this article!



Writer’s block strikes ALL the time but it doesn’t need to take over your work. By taking a step back and reassessing how you want to proceed and what exactly you want to write about, it makes the whole process seem a little less scary.