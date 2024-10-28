Surviving and Thriving in Third Year: How I Do It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year: we’ve all just returned from reading week, midterm exams are continuing and the desire to attend those 8:30s are declining. It’s now week 7 and upon the return from a restful Thanksgiving break, I haven’t left my bubble of relaxation. Here are some tips I follow to help me get back into the school mindset and I hope they will help you too! Read more to find out!

On-Campus Indulgences

It’s always tempting to go home throughout the day, especially when my classes are over in the afternoon. Evidently if I go home early then I will take a nap that will last much longer than it should (leading to a non-productive day). Instead, I go to the ARC and grab myself a coffee and a wrap from either Tim’s or Co Gro (depending on which line is shortest) and do my work on campus: at the ARC or one of the many libraries. Usually during exam season, I need something extra to keep me awake, so an energy drink always does the trick (consume energy drinks responsibly).

Get a Library Study Buddy

When you’re crammed with work, it’s soothing to remember that you’re not dealing with it alone. Something that makes studying and catching up on work more fun is when I do it with friends! I’ll never say no to grabbing coffee and going to the library (with company) for a study session.

As much as working with friends can be fun, sometimes it can be a little distracting so I love to go to the library by myself too! Being surrounded by others is a motivating tool but I personally can’t focus on doing work with constant distraction or very loud noise. It’s nice to know that Stauffer and Douglas are always there – even though they’re both currently under construction.

The Importance of Organization

As someone who struggles to remember the due dates for assignments for each class, having a planner keeps me a lot more organized. Writing all of these dates helps me stay on track of what needs to be completed during the week. While I manage to fall victim to procrastination, at least I didn’t forget about the assignment entirely!

It’s also helpful to keep any devices that you use organized too. On my laptop, I have folders for each of my classes displayed horizontally across my computer screen, then with documents for each class (lecture notes, reading notes, assignments) displayed vertically under each respective folder. Having an organized desktop reduces distraction and stress. It’s also good to have an organized workspace at home. While I try to maintain this, my desk is not clutter-free every day, so I try to clean my space constantly which helps me focus! It’s also a break from working while remaining productive.

Make Sure to Unwind

Sometimes things can get overwhelming and it’s better to take breaks to prevent academic burnout. What really helps me is taking a hot shower. It’s my escape where I can forget about everything that is causing me stress and I just enjoy the present moment of the water running over my skin. Afterward, I love to get cozy in my bathrobe and turn on my ambient lighting. If I’m taking a short break, I’ll watch TikToks on my phone but if I’m able to take a longer break, then I might watch an episode of whatever show I’m currently watching – right now those include Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and One Tree Hill.

Essentially: It’s All About Balance

While it might be difficult to throw yourself back into work, finding ways to keep you motivated and productive can make it easier and maybe even enjoyable! While we all may experience stress, finding a balance between work and pleasure can hopefully make you feel more motivated to thrive in school.

I wish you all the best!