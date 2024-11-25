Secret Santa Ideas For All Types Of Friends 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As we’re now approaching the holiday season, you may be beginning to hear talk of Secret Santa gift exchanges. In case you’re unfamiliar, Secret Santa is a gift-giving system in which a group of people are each given the name of one of the other people. They then must get a gift for the person they were given, without revealing their identity throughout the process. The goal is to anonymously gift something special to someone, and in return, receive an anonymous gift yourself. However, this is the challenge; in most cases, you’re not able to ask the other person what they would like, so as to not reveal yourself. Or even if you do have an idea of what the person you received might like, you could still have difficulty picking the perfect gift. Here’s a list of some amazing gifts for all different types of friends you might be in a Secret Santa exchange with.

The “Sephora Rouge” friend:

For the friend that has an impressive cosmetics collection, try gifting them something they might not have tried yet. One idea is the pocket blush from Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s skincare and cosmetics company. These blushes retail for $39 in Canada, and they’re worth every penny. They blend beautifully and are a fantastic addition to anyone’s makeup routine. Another idea is the Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment, available at Sephora for $30. Although this is a bit of a pricey lip balm, it lasts on the lips for hours and provides thick, glossy hydration. I personally have the shade “Strawberry Sorbet” and I wear it daily. Another gift that you can’t go wrong with is the Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask from Sephora. The standard size of the hair mask costs $47, but the mini size is only $26. One of my favourite hair products ever, this hair mask always makes my hair feel soft and refreshed between haircuts.

The cozy friend:

For the friend that loves a good sweatsuit, lying in bed under a pile of blankets, and having movie nights instead of going out, try gifting them a new pair of slippers! The Cable Knit and Faux Fur slippers from la Vie en Rose are only $24.95 and they’re perfect for your coziest friend. Another great gift idea is new pajamas: this set from H&M or even this H&M set are both around $30 and so comfortable. You also can’t go wrong with a new pair of sweatpants. The Autumn Tie Sweatpants or the Anastasia Sweatpants from Brandy Melville are both $35 each and are some of my favourite sweats.

The guy friend:

Buying gifts for guys is always difficult, so here are some ideas if you end up having to shop for one of your guy friends this Christmas. A nice sweatshirt or hoodie is usually a safe choice and Hollister’s Men’s Boxy Hoodie is currently on sale for $45. Another idea is a travel size cologne, like the Montblanc Legend travel spray or the Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette travel spray, both available at Sephora. A cool baseball cap is another safe option for a guy friend. Like this one from Urban Outfitters or, if your budget allows for it, this Dairy Boy hat is amazing.

The bookworm friend:

For the friend that always has a book in their hand and a handful of book recommendations off the top of their head, here are some titles that they might not have read yet. Bunny by Mona Awad is such an interesting read for those who enjoy literary fiction and a little bit of horror. Another great read is Emily Austin’s Everyone In This Room Will Someday Be Dead, about a young woman who is consumed by her anxieties. Another underrated choice is The New Me by Halle Butler, which is only $8 at Indigo! For a non-book idea, this mug from Indigo is so cute for book lovers. Or even this mug and sock kit, perfect for the bibliophile in your life.

The “has everything” friend:

The hardest person to shop for is the one who has everything and doesn’t seem to need or want anything new. For these people, here are some miscellaneous gifts that anyone can enjoy. First up, this “Secret Santa” candle from Anthropologie is easy and funny if you’re really unsure of what to get someone. Another cool gift idea is a digital subscription to a magazine. The New Yorker has annual digital subscriptions from $52 while The New York Times has a subscription that starts at $2 a month for six months before increasing to $25 a month. A perfume sample kit is also a great gift for those who seem like they don’t need anything. Anthropologie has the Phlur Deluxe Trio Set for $42, with three sample Phlur fragrances.

The beverage fiend friend:

This kind of friend is the one that always has a coffee, tea, or soda in their hand, and will make any excuse to go to a cafe. A cute gift idea is this monogrammed mug from Anthropologie or even this holiday one, which comes in different city themes. A new water bottle is also an easy and practical gift idea, like this Owala water bottle from Urban Outfitters. Or bring the cafe to them: gift some of Chamberlain Coffee’s matcha or even their coffee beans for a cute and tasty present.

Hopefully this list provides you with some inspiration for all, or at least some of, the types of friends in your life. Secret Santa gift exchanges are a lot of fun, and a great way to show someone that you care about them by picking out a thoughtful present. This holiday season, when it’s time to choose a gift for your friend, try thinking about what kind of person they are and what they would like or need. Whether they love reading or clothes, there’s no shortage of great gifts out there.