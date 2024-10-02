The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re dealing with pet loss, don’t feel guilty about your emotions; it’s completely normal to feel like you’ve lost a family member.

Grieving a pet is something which is often looked upon as particularly odd in society. Not odd in the sense that it’s odd that you’re grieving, but odd in the sense that some question why you’re spending your time crying over an animal.

In my defense, and as a pet owner, pets are like family. They become a part of our daily lives, and we learn that the bonds which we have with our furry friends are in fact the purest form of love you can experience. You love your pet without expecting anything or gaining anything in return, other than feeling unfiltered affection for them.

So then, of course, when our pets pass away, we grieve , and it should not be shamed upon.

Disenfranchised grief is the most accurate term I learned about when I experienced pet grief for the first time. That’s the type of grieving that doesn’t typically fit in with society’s attitude towards grief and dealing with death and loss.

Losing a pet is never easy and for those of you reading who may have experienced pet loss or disenfranchised grief of any sort, know that your feelings are completely valid and that you’re not unacknowledged.

Grief is not linear. Here are some ways to help you cope with the loss of a beloved pet.

Understand that although grief is a personal experience, you do not need to handle it alone!

Acknowledge your grief. With your home now feeling a little more empty without your pet, perhaps even deafeningly silent, acknowledge it. It’s okay to cry—never suppress your feelings, this will only prolong the healing process.

Try to avoid replaying your pet’s last moments

Although it’s difficult and you are bound to at some point, think about these moments, don’t dwell on them for too long, especially if your pet had a traumatic death or last few days. Instead, turn your attention to the beautiful and long life they lived, and even better; acknowledge that they shared their life with you! How special is that?

Ask for help

Ask your trusted friends and family to be a listening ear for you as you grieve. Like I mentioned earlier, grief is a personal experience and we all handle it differently, but that doesn’t mean you have to experience it alone. Share your emotions with those around you—the more you speak on grief, the quicker you learn to accept it.

Memorialize your pet

Some pet owners may even choose to make a memorial of some sort for their pet. Now whether that be a memory box with their favorite toys, a painting, getting a customized stuffy or jewelry, the options are limitless. However you choose to honor your pet, it will serve as a long-lasting memory of the time and memories you shared with your furry companion.

Consider adoption if you’re comfortable with the idea

Some people choose to adopt following the grief of a pet, and others can’t fathom the thought of dealing with the loss of another animal. Both choices are fair.

For those opting to bring another pet into their lives, make sure you first give yourself enough time to grieve and process the loss of your previous pet. No other animal can replace the one you just lost, as each animal has it ‘ s own, unique personality.

You’ll know when the time is right to bring another companion home. When you’re ready to share your love with another animal, remember; adopt, don’t shop.