As someone who simply refuses to work at home or the library, I have spent the last 4 years crafting the perfect list of nooks and crannies around Kingston to get a latte and grind out essays. So, without further ado, here are the best (somewhat lowkey) places to study in and around Kingston.

1. Chit Chat Cafe

Although I only found out about this spot this year, it has climbed the ranks to be my absolute favorite study spot in Kingston. The owners are so sweet, and the cafe is usually filled with Kingston locals happily chatting over tea, giving it a calming and homey ambiance. The upstairs of the cafe has everything from cards to sewing supplies and more, making it a wholesome place for a study session. The food there is 10/10, and if you want my recommendation, I am a huge fan of the grilled cheese.

2. SENS Cafe

I believe this spot is a little more well-known amongst students, but being off Princess St, I’m sure it often gets missed. The atmosphere is super fun, and it honestly reminds me of being in Europe. I think my favorite part of this spot is their guest book, where people scribble down their thoughts and write poems (if you’re ever there, look for a little letter by me to my friend Natalie). Another great thing about this spot is how close it is to the water. I often find myself stopping by the lake on my way home to just take a deep breath and decompress.

3. Any spot in Gananoque

This next “study spot” is less of a spot and more of a city. One day I was super antsy to get out of Kingston and see some new scenery. After summoning my friend with a car, we made the trek to Gananoque and went to the absolute cutest cafe. There are only a few cafes in this town, but they are all so wholesome and such a good break from the Kingston scene. The lake here is absolutely beautiful and there are some really cute stores to visit if you need a study break.

4. The Upstairs Room in Theological Hall

Although I have been in Religious Studies for 4 years, I only found out about this place in my fourth year. If you go into Theo Hall and veer right, you will climb the stairs until you encounter this large room full of windows. As long as there isn’t a tutorial, the room is usually empty and makes for a perfect study spot. I tend to work here when I need to seriously get something done but I don’t want to feel burnt out, as I often do when I go to the library and am surrounded by stressed-out students. This is the perfect on-campus spot to get stuff done without getting overwhelmed.

5. Upstairs of Law Library in a bookshelf cranny

So, if the time comes when you feel like you need to crank up the pressure and go to the library, I highly recommend just finding an empty bookshelf, plopping down, and working away. I always find it super cozy to just sit and work amongst the books, surrounded by other people but also with some privacy. I have done some of my best work sitting on the floor of the Law Library.